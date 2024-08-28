Stocks Are ‘Dead Quiet’ Before Nvidia’s Results: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fluctuated in a tight range just a few hours ahead of results from Nvidia Corp. — the last of the so-called Magnificent Seven megacaps to report.

The chipmaker at the heart of the artificial-intelligence revolution will show whether it can once again shatter sales expectations. The bar is high for the company that boasts the best performance in the S&P 500 this year. Analysts, on average, are predicting Nvidia will project revenue growth of more than 70% for the current quarter. And investors will be particularly keen to know how chief Jensen Huang sees demand developing into 2025.

Because of its uncontested leadership in AI, Nvidia’s market capitalization has ballooned to more than $3 trillion. Going by the options market, Nvidia’s results are expected to send its shares careening nearly 10% in either direction — a move that could certainly spill over to the rest of the market given its massive influence on broader indexes. That’s keeping trading in a tight range.

“The entire universe waits for a ‘certain’ chip company to report earnings,” said Dave Lutz at JonesTrading. “Markets are dead quiet as we await Nvidia tonight and PCE Friday.”

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,625. Nvidia fell 0.4%. Super Micro Computer Inc. sank 18% after saying it will delay filing its annual financial disclosures. Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. topped $1 trillion for the first time.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced two basis points to 3.84%.

Corporate Highlights:

Kohl’s Corp. raised its full-year profit outlook as the retailer trims expenses and reduces inventory levels amid a pullback from consumers.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. beat analysts’ sales expectations for the sixth consecutive quarter, but it wasn’t enough to impress investors who have grown accustomed to the ’90s fashion comeback.

Foot Locker Inc.’s sales surpassed analysts’ expectations as turnaround efforts and a rekindled relationship with key partner Nike Inc. begin to pay off, but investors remain unimpressed by the progress.

Nordstrom Inc. offered a rosier view for the current year’s sales following better-than-expected results at its discount chain, the latest indication that shoppers are pivoting to off-price options as they hunt for deals.

Warren Buffett sold an additional $982 million of Bank of America Corp. stock as his conglomerate continues to shrink its investment in the second-largest US bank.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US personal income, spending, PCE; consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 9:43 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.1115

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.3195

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 144.98 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3.1% to $59,941.38

Ether fell 2.3% to $2,521.38

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.84%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.26%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 4.01%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $74.81 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $2,502.26 an ounce

