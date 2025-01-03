Stocks Are Mixed as China Woes Weigh on Sentiment: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks were mixed at the end of a holiday-shortened and turbulent week as concerns over the misfiring Chinese economy fed through to markets and investors looked ahead to fresh US data.

European stocks dropped, with miners sliding on concerns about Chinese demand. Stellantis NV fell as much as 3.8% as some EV models that had previously received US tax credits for electric vehicles were excluded under tougher rules. US equity futures climbed, indicating another attempt by the S&P 500 index to end a losing streak now stretching to five sessions, the longest since April.

In Asia, Chinese stocks extended the worst start to the year since 2016, reflecting worries about the growth outlook. The yuan fell to breach the psychological milestone of 7.3 per dollar for the first time since late 2023. The nation’s 10-year government bond yield slipped below 1.6% for the first time ever.

“There’s been many false dawns in China in recent months and it looks as though it’s unraveling again,” said Kenneth Broux, a strategist at Societe Generale. “We’ve seen three big days of selling which is not really conducive to sentiment.”

Figures on US manufacturing due later Friday will give investors clues on the health of the American economy. Longer term, traders are awaiting clarity on US trade strategies following the swearing in of President-elect Donald Trump later this month.

Trump’s “policies especially on tariffs are inflationary in their very nature,” said Jung In Yun, chief executive officer of Fibonacci Asset Management Global, on Bloomberg Television. “Inflation being very sticky and refusing to come down means we could have the current state of mid-level interest rates for a prolonged period of time.”

The dollar trimmed its decline after slipping from the two-year high it set Thursday, while Treasury yields ticked lower. The benchmark 10-year yield is nearly 20 basis points above the level prior to Jerome Powell’s hawkish turn at the Dec. 18 Federal Reserve meeting.

In other company news, shares in United States Steel Corp. slumped 8% in premarket trading. President Joe Biden has decided to block the sale of US Steel to Japan’s Nippon Steel Corp., according to three people with knowledge of the matter, ending a $14.1 billion deal that has faced months of vocal opposition and raising questions over the future of a US industrial giant.

Turning back to China, the yield on the country’s bonds “could get closer to zero” than 1% before the end of the year, Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, said on Bloomberg Television. It seemed like Chinese policymakers are “running out of magic here” after multiple rounds of stimulus have failed to kick-start consumer spending, he added.

Investors will be watching the US House Speaker vote Friday to see if Mike Johnson will retain his position. Republican squabbling over his reelection could bode ill for Trump’s agenda, according to Tom Essaye, founder of the Sevens report.

In commodities, oil was steady after a four-day rally. Gold was on track for its biggest weekly gain since November. Bitcoin dropped for the first time in four days.

Key events this week:

US ISM manufacturing, light vehicle sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2% as of 9:26 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0297

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 157.16 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.3490 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.2412

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $96,412.56

Ether fell 0.3% to $3,441.7

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.55%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.38%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.57%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $75.56 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,655.09 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Richard Henderson and Divya Patil.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.