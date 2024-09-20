Stocks Are Mixed as Euphoria Over Big Fed Cut Ebbs: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks were mixed Friday, with declines in European equities and US futures contrasting with gains in Asia, as investors studied the trajectory for interest rates.

The Bank of Japan was in focus as it kept rates unchanged, with the yen weakening as Governor Kazuo Ueda sounded less hawkish than some traders expected. Ueda signaled little urgency to hike rates, and said that upside risks to inflation are easing.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell as Mercedes-Benz Group AG slumped as much as 8.4% after cutting its financial forecast. US equity futures edged lower after the S&P 500 notched its 39th record in 2024 and extended this year’s surge to about 20%. A gauge of Asian stocks climbed 0.6%.

The Federal Reserve’s bold 50-point rate cut this week has boosted confidence that it will be able to engineer a soft landing for the American economy. Projections from Fed policymakers reflect a potential further 1.5 percentage points of cuts by the end of next year.

“For all the optimism in markets right now, it’s clear that a few concerns still lie under the surface,” said Jim Reid, a strategist at Deutsche Bank AG. “In particular, futures are continuing to price in a more aggressive pace of cuts than was implied by the Fed’s dot plot on Wednesday, so investors think they might need to accelerate those rate cuts if downside risks materialize.”

Traders are also braced for a quarterly episode known as “triple witching” in which derivatives contracts tied to stocks, index options and futures will mature — potentially amplifying market moves. About $5.1 trillion are set to expire Friday, according to an estimate from derivatives analytical firm Asym 500.

The options expiry coincides with the rebalancing of benchmark indexes. The event has a reputation for causing sudden price moves as contracts disappear and traders roll over their existing positions or start new ones.

Treasury yields were little changed on Friday, while an index of dollar strength ticked higher. The pound gained after UK retail sales for August beat estimates, as consumers took advantage of sunny weather and summer discounts.

In China, the country is considering removing some of the largest remaining curbs on home purchases after previous measures failed to revive a moribund housing market, according to people familiar with the matter. That pushed up a Bloomberg gauge of Chinese developers.

Meanwhile, the nation’s banks maintained their benchmark lending rates for September, as policymakers held off on further monetary stimulus while financial institutions struggle with record-low profit margins. The Securities Times reported on Friday that this week’s Fed rate cut has provided room for China to boost monetary and fiscal stimulus to support the economy.

In commodities, gold hit a fresh record as the Fed’s aggressive start to policy easing continued to ripple through markets. Oil was on track for the biggest weekly advance since February.

Key events this week:

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

Canada retail sales, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% as of 9:06 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.6%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.1161

The Japanese yen fell 0.7% to 143.61 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.0516 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3307

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $63,448.15

Ether rose 3.6% to $2,555.51

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.71%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.18%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 3.87%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $74.52 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.8% to $2,606.45 an ounce

