Stocks Bounce and Dollar Slips After Tariff Report: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — World stocks rose and the dollar retreated after a report that President-elect Donald Trump’s incoming economic team is considering a gradual ramp-up in trade tariffs in a strategy that could avert inflation spikes.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index snapped a two-day losing streak to rise 0.5%, as Bloomberg News quoted people familiar with the matter as saying graduated tariff hikes of about 2% to 5% a month are under discussion, rather than agressive one-time increases. French stocks outperformed, receiving an additional boost from the possibility of a political agreement that could prevent a government collapse.

Wall Street was also set for gains, with futures on the S&P 500 up by about 0.5%.

The tariff report knocked the dollar index lower after five straight days of gains and offered respite to global bond markets, which have seen a sharp run-up in borrowing costs in recent days. Ten-year Treasury yields slipped two basis points after hitting October 2023 highs on Monday, a move driven by traders slashing their bets on Federal Reserve interest-rate cuts. Yields on UK gilts, hit hard by the recent selloff, retreated five basis points.

The idea of a more moderate approach to tariffs is stirring particular optimism in Asia, where the threat of levies of up to 60% on Chinese goods has loomed over markets. Chinese shares rose as much as 2.8%, their best showing in a month.

“The news of gradual tariff rollouts globally has created more positive sentiment for the tariff impact on China,” said Billy Leung, investment strategist at Global X ETFs.

The latest word on tariffs comes at a time when markets are increasingly fearful of an inflation resurgence that prevents central banks, especially the Fed, from cutting rates as much as expected earlier. Policies espoused by Trump, including mass deportations and higher trade levies, have fanned such concerns.

That makes this week’s US inflation data all the more crucial, especially if it signals the disinflation trajectory had already stalled at the end of last year. Producer inflation is due later Tuesday, followed by a CPI report on Wednesday, and December retail sales numbers that could confirm robust holiday-season spending.

Focus will also turn this week to the US corporate earnings season, with banks including Citigroup Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. reporting on Wednesday. Fourth-quarter earnings-per-share on the S&P 500 is expected to climb 7.3% from the year-earlier period, according to data compiled by Bloomberg Intelligence.

Recent losses on the S&P 500 have wiped out its 2025 gains, with sentiment also hurt by the prospect of sweeping new limits on the sale of advanced AI chips by Nvidia Corp. and its peers.

Key events this week:

US PPI, Tuesday

Fed’s John Williams and Jeffrey Schmid speak, Tuesday

Eurozone industrial production, Wednesday

Citigroup, JPMorgan, Goldman Sachs, Bank of New York Mellon, Wells Fargo and BlackRock earnings, Wednesday

US CPI, Empire manufacturing, Wednesday

Fed’s John Williams, Tom Barkin, Austan Goolsbee and Neel Kashkari speak, Wednesday

TSMC earnings, Thursday

ECB releases account of December policy meeting, Thursday

Bank of America, Morgan Stanley earnings, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, retail sales, import prices, Thursday

China GDP, property prices, retail sales, industrial production, Friday

Eurozone CPI, Friday

US housing starts, industrial production, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 8:38 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.0261

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.55 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3477 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2218

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.5% to $95,574.82

Ether rose 2.2% to $3,183.85

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined one basis point to 4.76%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.61%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.86%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.5% to $80.58 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,672.71 an ounce

