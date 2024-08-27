Stocks Churn as Nvidia’s 1,000% Rally to Face Test: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fluctuated near all-time highs, with traders awaiting Nvidia Corp.’s results for clues on whether the artificial-intelligence euphoria that’s powered the bull market has more room to run.

Just a day ahead of the giant chipmaker’s earnings, investors are getting ready to see whether the AI darling will at least match Wall Street’s lofty estimates. Given its massive influence on broader indexes, Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s trading desk has once called Nvidia “the most important stock on planet Earth.” A member of the “Magnificent Seven” group of megacaps, the company has been responsible for over a third of the Nasdaq 100’s gain this year.

Investors are getting ready for big swings in Nvidia’s shares when it reports earnings on Wednesday. Trading in the options market suggests investors see potential for a 9% move in either direction on the day following the report, Citigroup Inc.’s Vishal Vivek said. The shares have rallied over 150% this year and 1,000% from its October 2022 bear-market low.

“In our view, Nvidia’s earnings report may actually have more impact on the overall market than Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech last week,” said Anthony Saglimbene at Ameriprise Financial. “Move over, Powell! It’s Jensen Huang’s turn to move markets,” he noted, referring to Nvidia’s chief.

To Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research, Nvidia’s results will set the tone for markets before the key payrolls report on Sept. 6.

“We remain bullish, but risks are now skewed to the downside over the very near-term. From a seasonal perspective, we enter a weaker period of the year that is even more amplified in election years,” Senyek said.

The S&P 500 hovered around 5,620. Nvidia climbed 1.3%. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” stocks fell 0.3%. The Russell 2000 of small caps dropped 0.8%.

Treasury 10-year yields rose three basis points to 3.85%. That’s ahead of a $69 billion sale of two-year notes. Oil fell as technical levels signaled a three-day rally driven by the threat of a halt to Libyan supplies was overdone.

With questions swirling around Federal Reserve policy, the state of the economy and the US presidential race, at least one thing seems clear on Wall Street: spending on AI is still key. Concerns about the returns of those investments recently contributed to a tech selloff, although that dip was readily bought.

AI hardware and chip companies have led the bounce in the Nasdaq 100 from its August low, with Nvidia up about 30%.

“Despite the potential for near-term volatility in tech, we believe the AI growth story remains intact,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management. “Nvidia’s results this week as well as Apple’s upcoming iPhone launch will be key catalysts to watch. Without taking any single-name views, we maintain our positive outlook for quality AI beneficiaries in the semiconductor and software industries.”

It’s difficult to recall a period in the past where the earnings of one company have been so focused on by the market, but that is where we stand now on Nvidia and to a lesser extent Broadcom Inc., according to Ryan Grabinski at Strategas.

“Their respective earnings results will be a significant catalyst for the broader market in either direction,” he said. “A miss from Nvidia — which has an EPS contribution of 4.6% — could swing estimates materially. Broadcom, which reports next week, contributes 1.6%. A less material EPS contribution, but just as important for ‘AI enthusiasm.”

Expectations heading into Nvidia’s Wednesday report are high, with analysts anticipating another strong consensus beat that could prompt the chipmaker to raise its profit guidance.

“Nvidia is likely to solidly beat consensus and raise third-quarter guidance, with sales surpassing estimates by a single-digit percentage,” said Kunjan Sobhani at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Yet concerns about the Blackwell chip delay could weigh on the upside to expectations for fiscal 2025, making management’s comments — especially a reassuring 2025 outlook — critical.”

On the economic front, data Tuesday showed US consumer confidence rose to a six-month high in August as more upbeat views of the economy and inflation offset waning optimism about the labor market.

While the S&P 500 is now nearly back to its all-time high in the wake of Fed Chair Powell’s dovish message at Jackson Hole, underlying risk premia are still somewhat larger than before the July correction began and the previously all-conquering “AI” narrative still is yet to fully recover, according to Jonas Goltermann at Capital Economics.

“Provided that the US economy manages a soft landing, as we continue to anticipate, and enthusiasm around AI rebounds further, we forecast the S&P 500 will hit 6,000 by the end of the year,” he said.

Corporate Highlights:

Producer David Ellison’s Skydance Media is set to become the new owner of Paramount Global after Seagram Co. heir Edgar Bronfman Jr. dropped out, ending one of the industry’s most dramatic acquisition contests.

Cava Group Inc. tumbled after the Mediterranean restaurant chain’s largest individual shareholder and a group of executives filed to sell shares.

Meta Platforms Inc. Chief Executive Officer Mark Zuckerberg alleged that Facebook was “pressured” by the US government to censor content related to Covid-19 during the global pandemic and that he regrets the company’s decision to accede to the demands.

Super Micro Computer Inc. dropped after Hindenburg Research said it’s short the maker of server equipment.

JD.com Inc. plans to buy back as much as $5 billion of its shares, moving to appease investors worried about a potentially worsening Chinese consumer downturn.

Eli Lilly & Co. is now selling vials of its blockbuster weight-loss drug Zepbound to patients for as little as $399 a month as it works to overcome supply shortages of wildly popular shots.

Struggling with plunging demand for its Covid products, Pfizer Inc. has a new plan to reach potential customers: Cutting out middleman and selling drugs straight to patients.

Key events this week:

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Christopher Waller speak, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US personal income, spending, PCE; consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.3%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1163

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3229

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 144.29 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.6% to $61,777.82

Ether fell 3.7% to $2,588.94

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.84%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.28%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 4.00%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.6% to $76.15 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

