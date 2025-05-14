Stocks Churn as Rally Shows Fatigue; Dollar Drops: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures and Treasuries posted small moves, with investors signaling that the equity rally is losing momentum as it stretches into a fourth week. The dollar fell.

S&P 500 contracts were little changed after the index closed at the highest since February. The dollar weakened 0.4% after a person familiar with the matter said the US and South Korea discussed their currency policies in early May. The 10-year Treasury yield held near 4.46%.

With a rapid comeback in equities leaving the S&P 500 now flat for the year, Wall Street strategists have been skeptical about how much further stocks can run. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist Peter Oppenheimer warned that equities remain vulnerable if deteriorating economic data reignites recession worries.

“Investors got very bearish in April, missed the market rebound and then were forced to chase it,” said Lilian Chovin, head of asset allocation at Coutts & Co. With focus shifting to the impact of tariffs, he’s using the rebound to take some profit and reduce his equities overweight.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 dipped 0.5%. Burberry Group Plc jumped 9% after announcing plans to cut almost a fifth of its workforce.

The recovery in stocks got an extra boost this week after the US and China cut trade tariffs, US inflation slowed and earnings came in better than expected.

Nvidia Corp. was leading the so-called Magnificent Seven stocks higher in premarket trading on Wednesday. The company announced it’s set to supply chips to Saudi Arabian AI company Humain for a massive data center project.

Still, traders are cautious that the stocks rebound may have run its course and are turning their attention to the longer term effects of the US trade reset.

Jens Nordvig, the founder of Exante Data, says a multiyear bear market has only just begun for the dollar, fueled by the Trump administration’s chaotic efforts to reshape the US economy.

Unlike speculators that moved quickly to sell the dollar last month following tariff increases, institutional investors who bought trillions worth of US stocks and bonds over the past decade are still in the process of recalibrating their portfolios, he said.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.5% as of 10:15 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.5%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1249

The Japanese yen rose 1% to 146.02 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1971 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3351

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.4% to $103,147.9

Ether fell 3.5% to $2,596.99

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.46%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.67%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.67%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3% to $66.43 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.5% to $3,232.87 an ounce

