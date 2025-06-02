Stocks Churn on Trade Risk as Dollar Near 2023 Low: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street investors parsing economic data, tariff and geopolitical developments sent stocks wavering. Bonds pared losses, while the dollar headed toward its lowest since 2023. Oil rallied.

Coming off the best May for the S&P 500 in 35 years, the gauge was little changed at the start of what’s historically one of its quietest months for gains. Energy and tech shares led the market away from session lows, following a slide of almost 1% earlier in the session. US steel and aluminum shares surged on Donald Trump’s pledge to double levies on the metals. Longer-term Treasuries underperformed, with the spread between five- and 30-year yields near a level it last closed above in 2021.

The latest twists in Trump’s tariff agenda have fueled market angst, following mutual accusations between Washington and Beijing of breaching a trade deal. The European Union warned it may speed up retaliatory measures if Trump follows through on his threats. As firms pulled back in the face of tariffs, US factory activity contracted and a gauge of imports hit a 16-year low.

Meantime, Russia and Ukraine wrapped up a second round of talks in Istanbul that failed to bring the two sides closer to ending the war, but laid the groundwork for a new exchange of prisoners.

“We continue to expect market volatility as investors digest fresh tariff headlines and incoming US economic data. Fiscal worries remain, and geopolitical tensions are heating up,” said Ulrike Hoffmann-Burchardi at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Traders will next focus on remarks from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is among policymakers scheduled to speak, with the week culminating in Friday’s jobs data. Fed Bank of Dallas President Lorie Logan said officials can remain patient, while central bank Governor Christopher Waller continues to see a path to rate cuts later this year.

Corporate Highlights:

Jamie Dimon said his retirement from the top post at JPMorgan Chase & Co. is “several years away,” but the decision is up the bank’s directors.

Apple Inc. shares have struggled this year, but the iPhone maker offers a “significant” opportunity over the long-term, according to Bank of America Corp.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. will pay BioNTech SE as much as $11.1 billion to license a next-generation cancer drug, as competition intensifies in an area of oncology that seeks to harness the immune system to attack tumors.

General Electric Co. is exercising some cost increases to pass on additional charges caused by tariffs, as the world’s largest aircraft engine maker advocates for a return to a duty-free regime that long underpinned the industry.

Moderna Inc. gained US approval for a new Covid vaccine for a narrower group of people, in the latest sign that regulators are restricting access to immunizations under the leadership of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 11:55 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.7% to $1.1429

The British pound rose 0.7% to $1.3550

The Japanese yen rose 0.8% to 142.82 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $104,455.03

Ether rose 0.7% to $2,545.07

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.45%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.67%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.4% to $62.88 a barrel

Spot gold rose 2.6% to $3,374.60 an ounce

