Stocks Climb Before Fed Decision; ASML Surges 11%: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — US stock futures and European equities advanced, following Wall Street’s rebound from a global market selloff as focus turns to the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision and US tech earnings.

Futures on the S&P 500 ticked 0.2% higher and contracts on the Nasdaq 100 added 0.5%. In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index rose 0.4% as ASML Holding NV surged 11% after order bookings beat estimates, spurring gains for semiconductor stocks. Luxury goods maker LVMH, meanwhile, fell 5.6% on disappointing sales.

Shares are rebounding globally after a rough start to the week, sparked by concerns over a cheap artificial intelligence-model from Chinese startup DeepSeek. Focus now shifts to Wednesday’s Fed decision and Big Tech earnings, with Microsoft Corp., Meta and Tesla Inc. due to report.

“The dust has settled on DeepSeek and investors seem much more circumspect,” said Kyle Rodda, a senior market analyst at Capital.Com Inc. “We look to earnings and the Fed now — the former being more important.”

Fed officials are widely expected to hold borrowing costs steady on Wednesday against a backdrop of healthy demand and stubborn inflation. At the same time, bond traders are ratcheting up bullish bets on US Treasuries in the hope that Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals a cut in March is firmly on the table.

A survey conducted by 22V Research shows 67% of respondents expect the market reaction to the Fed Wednesday to be “mixed/negligible.”

The yield on 10-year Treasuries inched two basis points lower to 4.51%.

Earnings in Focus

While profits from the so-called Magnificent Seven behemoths are still rising — and far outpacing the rest of the market — growth is projected to come in at the slowest pace in almost two years.

“While we still believe in the AI-driven productivity story, investing in this sector going forward may not be as easy as it was over the past two years,” said Emily Bowersock Hill at Bowersock Capital Partners. “We expect investors to be more discerning and selective when it comes to AI investing.”

ASML’s report helped to ease concerns sparked by DeepSeek. The firm’s stock surged after reporting order bookings of €7.09 billion ($7.4 billion) in the fourth quarter, beating estimates as the artificial intelligence boom drove demand for its chipmaking machines.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc. has been secretly working with SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc. to add support for the Starlink network in its latest iPhone software, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

Sony Group named President Hiroki Totoki as CEO, effective April 1. The company hit a record high and was the largest contributor to the gains in the Topix index on Wednesday, as software and gaming stocks rose.

SEB AB reported better-than-expected profit from lending as positive currency effects and lower deposit costs offset the impact of cuts to central bank policy rates.

Key events this week:

US Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, ASML earnings, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

Eurozone ECB rate decision, consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, Thursday

US GDP, jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Deutsche Bank earnings, Thursday

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, employment cost index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 8:21 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.5%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0428

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 155.06 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2639 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2451

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.4% to $102,677.28

Ether rose 3.3% to $3,152.71

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.51%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.58%

Commodities

Brent crude was little changed

Spot gold was little changed

