Stocks Climb on Bullish Nvidia Call as Yields Sink: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in chipmakers pushed stocks toward another record, with traders betting the potential for Federal Reserve rate cuts will keep fueling the industry that’s driven market gains this year.

The S&P 500 came closer to the historic 5,500 mark. Nvidia Corp. topped Microsoft Corp. as the world’s most-valuable company after one of its bullish analysts projected the chipmaker’s value will hit nearly $5 trillion in the coming year — from about $3.3 trillion. Bonds also climbed as traders piled into a $13 billion sale of 20-year Treasuries.

Wall Street waded through mixed economic data that showed US industrial production increased in May, helped by a broad-based pickup in factory output. Separately, retail sales barely rose and prior months were revised lower, suggesting greater financial strain among consumers.

“So far, the economy could pull off a soft landing, especially if the Fed is quick to adjust policy as conditions change,” said Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial.

The S&P 500 hovered near 5,480. Nvidia climbed over 3.5% after Rosenblatt Securities analyst Hans Mosesmann on hiked his price target on the chipmaker to a Wall Street high of $200 from $140. Treasury 10-year yields fell six basis points to 4.22%.

Bank of America Corp.’s institutional clients piled into US equities for the second week in a row, led by technology and social media shares, strategists including Jill Carey Hall write in a note to clients Tuesday

Global investors are likely to keep pumping money into record-hitting stock markets, according to a survey by BofA.

Answering a question about the asset class that would benefit most from a reallocation of money-market funds, 32% of respondents opted for US stocks. Another 19% said the cash would go into global equities, while a quarter of the respondents indicated they would buy government bonds.

There’s not much doubt in the market right now to curb the enthusiasm about the US stock rally driven by a small group of tech stocks. But some investors are increasingly looking for the ways to hedge the concentration risk. The “Magnificent Seven” megacaps have contributed more than 60% to the S&P 500’s return this year.

The benchmark has reached an overbought territory, but stock market breadth remains very narrow with only 46% of stocks trading above their 50-day moving averages. The relative strength index, or RSI, spread between market cap and equal-weighted S&P 500 is at its widest since at least 1990.

Corporate Highlights:

Dollar Tree Inc. continued to sell children’s applesauce tainted with “extremely high” levels of lead long after the company recalled the product due to contamination concerns, US regulators said.

Fisker Inc. filed for bankruptcy on Monday, months after the electric-vehicle startup stopped production of its only model, the oft-malfunctioning Ocean SUV.

A Boeing Co. quality inspector alleged that the planemaker mishandled and lost track of hundreds of faulty parts, some of which he said may have been installed on new 737 Max planes, the latest revelation by a whistleblower pointing out possible misconduct at the manufacturer.

Homebuilder Lennar Corp. reported better-than-expected orders, but its forecast for deals in the current quarter missed analysts’ estimates.

Philip Morris International Inc. stopped online sales of its popular nicotine pouch brand Zyn in the US after receiving a subpoena in the District of Columbia related to flavored products that are banned there.

Key events this week:

UK CPI, Wednesday

US Juneteenth holiday, Wednesday

China loan prime rates, Thursday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

UK BOE rate decision, Thursday

US housing starts, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Manufacturing PMI, S&P Global Services PMI, Friday

US existing home sales, Conf. Board leading index, Friday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 2:37 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was unchanged at $1.0734

The British pound was little changed at $1.2703

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.89 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.4% to $64,760.7

Ether fell 2.9% to $3,412.45

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.22%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.40%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.05%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.4% to $81.47 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,330.21 an ounce

