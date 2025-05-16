Stocks Climb on Trade Hopes at End of Strong Week: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s hopes that Donald Trump’s tariff war is cooling drove stocks to one of their best weeks so far in 2025, with the S&P 500 rising for a fifth straight session despite a soft reading on consumer sentiment.

After erasing this year’s losses, equities kept pushing higher as a US-China trade truce bolstered speculation the White House is softening its approach to negotiations. That’s driven the risk-on tone that has a host of investors positioning for the American stock benchmark to eclipse its February record in coming months, climbing from the brink of a bear market just weeks ago. Since last Friday, the S&P 500 has risen about 5%.

Action in the bond market was muted, though Treasuries headed for a third straight weekly drop — the longest losing streak this year. The dollar rose despite data showing sentiment among options traders is the most negative in five years.

President Trump’s attempts to shake up global trade left US equities out of favor earlier this year. But there are signs that investors are returning. Fund managers added $20 billion to American stock funds in the past week, the first inflow to the region in more than a month, according to EPFR Global data cited by Bank of America Corp.

“The fear of bad tariff outcomes appears to be fading quickly,” said Louis Navellier, chief investment officer at Navellier & Associates. “Overall, a solid week, and momentum remains to the upside.”

Trump said he would set tariff rates for US trading partners “over the next two to three weeks,” asserting there are “150 countries that want to make a deal.”

Earlier Friday, investors didn’t get any encouragement from a report showing US consumer sentiment unexpectedly fell and inflation expectations climbed to multi-decade highs. Nevertheless, given the recent de-escalation of trade tensions with China, Capital Economics’ Alexandra Brown expects a marked rebound in sentiment next month.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.6%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.43%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%.

“While we continue to expect a range of trade agreements to be reached to sustain the tariff rate at roughly the level during the pause period, ongoing uncertainty could trigger further bouts of market volatility,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management.

In the past week, renewed optimism around the American economy has propelled US stocks ahead of benchmarks in Europe, China and Mexico.

The shift came after a period in which Wall Street money managers grew skeptical about the US equity market and started to pull away from growth stocks and rotate into defensive names, due to escalating concerns from trade wars to economic growth and geopolitical tensions. The latest quarterly filings shows hedge funds boosted positions in healthcare stocks while reducing exposure in the technology sector.

The S&P 500 index declined 4.6% in the first three months on 2025, posting its worst quarter compared with the rest of the world since the global financial crisis. Bloomberg has so far analyzed 13F filings by 736 hedge funds. Their combined holdings amounted to $530.04 billion, compared with $553.02 billion held by the same funds three months earlier.

Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway Inc. made no major purchases during the market slump that preceded Trump’s trade war, instead whittling or selling off holdings in financial stocks during the first quarter.

In the last year of his tenure as Berkshire’s chief executive officer, Buffett exited his position in Citigroup Inc., according to a regulatory filing Thursday. The firm also shrank its pile of Capital One Financial Corp. shares, as well as its longtime stake in Bank of America Corp.

Michael Burry’s Scion Asset Management liquidated almost its entire listed equity portfolio in the first quarter, while taking on fresh bearish wagers on Nvidia Corp. and China-related stocks before US President Donald Trump launched a trade war and roiled global markets.

The hedge fund manager, famous for his 2008 bet against the US housing market, bought put options — that profit from price declines — on the chipmaker, according to 13F regulatory filings released on Thursday. The puts on Nvidia and other companies “may serve to hedge long positions which are not eligible to be reported” in the 13F, according to a note on the filing.

Corporate Highlights:

The Justice Department is considering an agreement that would allow Boeing Co. to avoid prosecution for its role in two fatal 737 Max crashes, lawyers representing the family members of victims in those accidents said.

Apple Inc. and Epic Games Inc. sparred over whether the iPhone maker was obstructing access to the hit game Fortnite, the latest tussle in a long-running feud over Apple’s control of game distribution revenue.

The Federal Trade Commission wrapped up its case Thursday for breaking up Meta Platforms Inc. as an illegal social-media monopoly, with the company now set to lay out its defense in the ongoing antitrust trial.

CoreWeave Inc. surged after Nvidia Corp. reported a larger-than-anticipated stake in the cloud-computing provider.

Applied Materials Inc. gave a lackluster forecast for the current period, highlighting the potential cost of the US trade dispute with China.

Charter Communications Inc. has agreed to combine with closely held Cox Communications in a cash-and-stock deal that would unite two of the biggest US cable providers.

Coinbase Global Inc.’s rally has been unconquerable this week, as even a one-two punch of negative headlines did little to stop the crypto exchange operator’s climb ahead of its inclusion in the S&P 500 Index.

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. reported quarterly sales that beat analysts’ estimates, benefiting from the strength of its latest basketball game and the continued success of Grand Theft Auto Online, but the full-year forecast for revenue came up short.

Novo Nordisk A/S is replacing Chief Executive Officer Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen as the drugmaker wrestles with increased competition for its Wegovy obesity shots that transformed the weight-loss industry and made the Danish company the star of corporate Europe.

OpenAI is rolling out a new artificial intelligence agent for ChatGPT users that’s designed to help streamline software development as the company pushes into a crowded market of startups and large tech firms offering AI tools for coders.

Billionaire Michael Novogratz said Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. is talking with the US Securities and Exchange Commission about tokenizing its own stock as well as other equities using its digital-asset platform.

