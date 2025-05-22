Stocks Decline, Treasuries Steady After Selloff: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks fell as risk mood soured and Treasuries steadied after a selloff sparked by concerns about a proposed tax-cut bill that threatened to enlarge the US deficit.

A regional stock index dropped 0.6%, retreating from a seven-month high. European equity-index futures tumbled 0.8% while contracts for the S&P 500 fluctuated. A gauge of the dollar edged down for a fourth straight day. Yield on the 30-year US sovereign bond stayed above the crucial 5% mark. Gold gained 0.4% as investors sought haven assets and Bitcoin jumped 2.9% to a record.

Opposition to President Donald Trump’s tax proposals and the ballooning deficit is showing up in the bond market with Treasuries falling across the curve Wednesday and sending other US assets down. That sapped sentiment after a sharp rebound in risk assets over the past month put the S&P 500 within a striking distance of a bull market.

“Risky assets are reacting to higher US yields with the stock market crumbling and credit spreads widening,” DBS Bank Ltd. analysts including Radhika Rao wrote in a note. “We also note that the dollar is weak, acting more like a risky asset in current conditions. Taken together, the ‘sell America’ trade is back in full force.”

The concern in the bond market is that the tax bill would add trillions of dollars in the coming years to already bulging budget deficits at a time when investor appetite is waning for US assets across the globe.

House Republican leaders released a new version of Trump’s massive tax and spending bill with a higher limit on the deduction for state and local taxes in a bid to win over warring GOP factions to support the legislation. The vote could take place as soon as Thursday.

Markets Live Strategist Mark Cranfield says:

Passage for the legislation won’t trigger an immediate rush toward 5% for 10-year Treasuries. But it will add momentum to the steady upward climb taking place as bond vigilantes demand a bigger premium for holding US bonds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. chief Jamie Dimon said Thursday he can’t rule out the US economy will fall into stagflation as the country faces huge risks from both geopolitics, deficits and price pressures.

Traders have been piling into bets that long-term bond yields would surge on concerns over the US’s swelling debt and deficits, with Moody’s Ratings on Friday lowering the nation’s credit score below the top triple-A level. For many, the message was: Unless America gets its finances in order, the perceived risks of lending to the government will rise.

In Japan as well, the sovereign debt market was flashing a warning to the central bank that dialing back its bond purchases needs to be done with great care. The issue was in sharp relief this week, with investors shunning an auction of government debt and yields soaring.

“It’s a global issue as investors struggle with a new playing field,” said Nick Twidale, chief analyst at AT Global Markets Australia. With the spike in Japanese government bond yields, Japan’s fiscal health could become “a concern” for global investors, he said.

In the currency market, the dollar was little changed against its European peers but weakened against most Asian currencies, including the yen and Indonesian rupiah, as traders mulled the potential for foreign-exchange agreements in trade talks. The won held on to most of its overnight gains after local media reported that the direction of the currency was discussed with the US.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin surpassed $111,000 for the first time with traders increasingly bullish on the prospects of the original cryptocurrency.

“Bitcoin, and the crypto market in general, have largely decoupled from equities over the last few days,” said Richard Galvin, co-founder of hedge fund DACM. “Bitcoin continues to benefit from its market position as a non-system, store of value and as global bond market starts to look fragile, Bitcoin has continued to strengthen.”

In corporate news, OpenAI will acquire the AI device startup co-founded by Apple Inc. veteran Jony Ive in a nearly $6.5 billion all-stock deal.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.1% as of 6:51 a.m. London time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.6%, more than any closing loss since May 8

Japan’s Topix fell 0.6%, more than any closing loss since May 15

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 0.9%, more than any closing loss since May 13

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.1%, more than any closing loss since May 16

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1333

The Japanese yen strengthened 0.3%,rising for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 6

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2024 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3429

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.9% to the highest on record

Ether rose 4.7% to $2,628.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.59%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.47%

Commodities

Spot gold rose 0.5%, climbing for the fourth straight day, the longest winning streak since Feb. 5

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $61.70 a barrel

