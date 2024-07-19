Stocks Drop as Outages Add to Tech-Sector Woes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global equities extended declines as a pullback in megacap technology stocks threatened to escalate amid widespread technical outages that followed disruptions across Microsoft Corp.’s online services.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index lost 0.5%, falling for a fifth day, on track for the longest losing streak since October. LSE Group Plc, which operates the London stock exchange, fell 1% after it reported global technical issues were preventing news from being published. Opening trades were delayed across several bourses.

In US premarket trading, Microsoft shares dropped 2.8%, though it said it had resolved the cloud-services outage that was blamed for disrupting flights and banks. Cybersecurity firm Crowdstrike Inc. slid as much as 14% in US premarket trading after telling CNBC it had been affected by the outage. Shares in major airlines including United Airlines Holdings and Delta Air Lines Inc. declined more than 1%.

Contracts on the S&P 500 retreated about 0.2%, while those on the Nasdaq 100 slid 0.4%.

The disruptions come toward the end of a week that’s seen the tech-heavy Nasdaq shed 3.7% — on track to be its worst since April — as investors pulled out of high-flying megacap tech names and rotated into smaller companies. The Russell 2000 index has risen 2.3% this week.

The moves were precipitated by signs the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates in September — a view cemented by Thursday’s data showing the biggest jobless claims increase since early May — as well as the likelihood of more protectionism under a potential Donald Trump presidency.

“From a big-picture perspective, both the Fed moving towards a rate cut and Trump odds increasing should be risk positive,” said Mohit Kumar, a strategist at Jefferies International Ltd. “But it also meant that investors reconsider their asset and sector allocation as we head into the summer months. Sectors with heavier positioning suffered in the adjustment.”

Summer Setback

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategist Christian Mueller-Glissmann also sees a risk of a summer stock-market setback, resulting from “the combination of weaker growth data, already more dovish central bank expectations and rising policy uncertainty into the US elections.”

As quarterly earnings continued to trickle in, Sartorius AG plunged 13% after the German electronics maker lowered full-year guidance. Computer-games maker Ubisoft Entertainment SA slid more than 8% after mixed full-year targets, while gaming firm Evolution AB also tumbled after its earnings missed estimates.

In the US, Netflix Inc. rose in extended trading after results from the streaming-video giant showed strong subscriber additions.

Earlier in the day, MSCI’s Asia Pacific Index declined more than 1%, set for its biggest weekly drop in three months. A rout in chip stocks extended amid concern over fresh US restrictions on sales to China. Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. fell for a third day.

Key events this week:

Fed’s John Williams, Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Canada retail sales

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% as of 9:08 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 1.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0882

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.38 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2806 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2927

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.3% to $63,632.26

Ether fell 0.9% to $3,382.05

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.20%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.43%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.08%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.3% to $84.88 a barrel

Spot gold fell 1% to $2,420.48 an ounce

