Stocks Drop as Tariff Risks Spur Dash for Havens: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell and investors dashed to shelter in gold and Treasuries ahead of President Donald Trump’s deadline for a new set of sweeping global trade tariffs.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index slid 1.1%, with tariff-exposed mining, bank, and auto shares falling the most. S&P 500 futures were marked 0.7% lower toward the end of a bruising quarter. Gold scaled a new record high, while Treasury yields slid more than five basis points. Bloomberg’s dollar index edged lower.

Earlier, stocks in Hong Kong and Tokyo tumbled, the latter touching the lowest in more than six months.

Governments across the world are bracing for Trump’s reciprocal tariff push, which he said will start with “all countries” on April 2. While the administration has not yet outlined what tariffs are likely, they will come on top of an onslaught Trump has already launched on a raft of sectors including steel, aluminum and autos.

That’s prompting money managers to reduce their equity holdings in favor of bonds and other haven assets, betting the brewing trade war will spur more interest-rate cuts at the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. economists now predict three rate cuts at both banks, upping their previous forecasts.

“It’s all about the tariff uncertainty,” Jefferies strategist Mohit Kumar said. “The negative scenario for the market would be that April 2 just marks the starting point of negotiation, and we have an extended period of negotiations where there is not much clarity on the tariff structure.”

The risk of tariff-linked damage has propelled the S&P 500 to its worst quarter since 2022, wiping $5 trillion off its value from a Feb. 19 record high. Signs of a economic hit are already evident, with data last week showing a plunge in US consumer sentiment and a surge in inflation expectations.

Depending on the scale of what’s announced, Bloomberg Economics sees scope for a 4% hit to US GDP over a two- to three-year period, alongside a 2.5% increase in prices.

Gold gained as much as 1% to reach a record high of $3,115.97 an ounce. Bullion prices have surged about 19% so far this year, clinching at least 15 all-time highs. The yen, another safe-haven trade, rose 0.7% versus the dollar.

The growth fears weighed on Brent crude futures, which ceded early gains that were fueled by Trump’s weekend threat to impose secondary tariffs on Russian oil should his counterpart Vladimir Putin refuse a cease-fire with Ukraine.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.1% as of 8:26 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 1.1%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 2.1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 1.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0827

The Japanese yen rose 0.7% to 148.83 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2585 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.2962

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.7% to $81,970.35

Ether fell 1% to $1,797.08

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.19%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.68%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.65%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.1% to $73.55 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $3,123.30 an ounce

