Stocks Edge Higher Ahead of Fed Meeting, Earnings: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks edged higher as traders prepared for a rush of economic data releases, US megacap earnings and central bank decisions that will be critical in shaping the trajectory of the market.

The Stoxx 600 index rose 0.2% while US future contracts were little changed. BP Plc’s shares strengthened after maintaining the pace of share buybacks and lifting its dividend on the back of a profit beat.

A gauge of the dollar and 10-year Treasury yields were little change.

A raft of key economic releases get underway on Tuesday with the publication of gross-domestic product data for the euro area, followed by a measure of US consumer confidence and the Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey.

Among the so-called Magnificent Seven technology stocks, Microsoft Corp. is due to publish earnings after the close, with Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. scheduled for releases later this week.

Also in focus are monetary policy decisions from the Bank of Japan and the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday, followed by the Bank of England a day later.

“Market participants are taking risk off the table ahead of heavy event risks this week from key central bank meetings to Big tech earnings,” said Charu Chanana, a strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore.

In Asia, the MSCI Asia Pacific index is heading for its first monthly drop since April. Shares in Hong Kong led losses on Tuesday as optimism waned over the Chine government’s stimulus plans.

The yen weakened against all its Group-of-10 peers on speculation that policy tightening by the BOJ will be too slow to dent the appeal of yen-funded carry trades.

US policymakers, who’ve kept rates at a more than two-decade high for a full year, are widely expected to leave them unchanged on Wednesday. Still, investors see officials signaling a move in September as risks grow of imperiling a solid, but moderating job market.

Commodities have erased all of their gains this year as a challenging outlook in China, combined with a selloff in US natural gas and losses in foodstuffs, have weighed on raw materials.

Key events this week:

Eurozone economic confidence, GDP, consumer confidence, Tuesday

US JOLTS job openings, consumer confidence, Tuesday

Microsoft earnings, Tuesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, Wednesday

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:22 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.5%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0824

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 154.94 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2658 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2857

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $66,855.45

Ether rose 0.6% to $3,339.93

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.18%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.35%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.06%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.4% to $79.49 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,390.21 an ounce

