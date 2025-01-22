Stocks Edge Higher as AI Hopes Offset Tariff Fears: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks posted small gains as optimism over more artificial intelligence spending under Donald Trump was offset by fears over China tariffs.

Shares in Taiwan and Japan rose the most, lifted by technology stocks after Trump announced a new investment push for artificial intelligence. Chinese stocks were broadly down: The benchmark CSI 300 Index was as much as 1.3% lower, while the Hang Seng China Enterprise Index fell as much as 2.1%.

Chinese shares were hurt by a mix of macro and micro factors, including fears around corporate earnings and a comment from Trump that he was still considering a 10% tarifff on all Chinese goods. The divergent fortunes of Asian stock markets point to the difficult questions investors will be forced to weigh up over the coming months, when the Trump administration is expecting to make a series of sweeping policy changes.

“China will still need to brace for potential tariffs and that’s going to slow down exports this year,” Frederic Neumann, chief Asia economist at HSBC in Hong Kong, said on Bloomberg TV. It comes at a difficult time for the economy and “there’s not much really that China can do apart from trying to negotiate,” he added.

US 10-year Treasury yields advanced one basis point after falling five basis points in the previous session. The dollar strengthened against every Group-of-10 peer.

Chinese Vice Premier Ding Xuexiang told the annual World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, that his nation will expand its imports “to promote balanced trade.” Meanwhile, President Xi Jinping hailed ties with Russia during a video call with Vladimir Putin as he urged deeper cooperation in response to “external uncertainties.”

Elsewhere in Asia, the Bank of Japan is moving toward deciding to raise interest rates at its policy meeting this week, Kyodo News reported. That supports recent speculation that the bank will hike by 25 basis points. The yen was down slightly against the dollar.

SoftBank Group’s shares rose more than 9% after Trump named the company as a participant in the ‘Stargate’ AI joint venture. The move pushed the Japanese company’s shares to their highest level since July.

Data from New Zealand on Wednesday showed annual inflation was unexpectedly steady in the final three months of last year, remaining above the midpoint of the central bank’s target band.

Stocks Gain

In US late hours, Netflix Inc. reported its biggest quarterly subscriber gain in history, benefitting from its first major live sporting events and the return of Squid Game.

A closely watched exchange-traded fund tracking companies with AI exposure hit a three-year high. Small caps climbed on bets they will benefit from a protectionist stance. Trump’s flurry of executive orders helped boost space shares, while weighing on electric-vehicle makers.

“Last week, the equity markets experienced a broad rally, supported by cooler inflation data, upbeat earnings from banks, and a recovery from short-term oversold conditions and negative sentiment,” said Craig Johnson at Piper Sandler. “We expect further upside in equities, supported by the return of Trump’s ‘business and investor-friendly’ policies.”

In commodities, oil declined as Trump threatened a tariff on China. Gold held near the highest since early November, with traders monitoring the outlook for the global economy.

Key events this week:

US Conference Board leading index, Wednesday

Samsung Galaxy “Unpacked 2025” event, expected to reveal new flagship phone models, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US jobless claims, Thursday

Bank of Japan policy meeting, Friday

Eurozone HCOB Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, existing home sales, S&P Global Manufacturing & Services PMI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 10:52 a.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.9%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.4%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 1%

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.7%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0412

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 155.69 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.2797 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $105,743.5

Ether fell 0.2% to $3,325.04

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.59%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 1.195%

Australia’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 4.46%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,748.39 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Paul Allen and Shery Ahn.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.