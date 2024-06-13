Stocks Erase PPI-Fueled Rally Amid Europe Jitters: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A rally in stocks fizzled out as heightened political risk in France drove the premium on the nation’s 10-year bonds to the widest since 2017 over safer German peers.

Equities pushed lower, with French stocks tumbling amid concerns Marine Le Pen’s National Rally party will usher in looser fiscal policies if it wins upcoming elections. A poll showed President Emmanuel Macron’s approval rating has fallen to its lowest level since 2018, indicating an increased likelihood that Le Pen’s party will finish first in the legislative ballot later this month.

EU Bonds Fall as MSCI Denies Them Sovereign Gauges Inclusion

“French political uncertainty is weighing on French bonds and the euro due to heightened fiscal concerns,” Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. wrote this week in a client note.

Earlier gains in US stocks were driven by a cooldown in another key measure of inflation that reinforced the case for the Federal Reserve to cut rates this year. Treasuries climbed across the US curve, with 10-year yields breaking below 4.3%. Fed swaps continued to show bets on almost 50 basis points of easing in 2024, which would equate to roughly two rate reductions.

The S&P 500 edged lower to around 5,410. That’s even as its most-influential group — tech — outperformed. The Stoxx Europe 600 Index slipped 1.3%. France’s CAC 40 Index sank 2%.

Separate data showed jobless claims jumped to the highest level in nine months, which points to moderation in the labor market — even though those weekly readings tend to be very volatile.

The producer price index unexpectedly declined the most in seven months, adding to evidence that inflationary pressures are moderating. Several categories that are used to calculate the Fed’s preferred inflation measure — the personal consumption expenditures price index — were softer in May than a month earlier.

he latest data in hand nudge the door a little wider open for the Fed to begin making an interest rate cut later this year,” said Bill Adams at Comerica Bank, which forecasts Fed reductions in September and December.

The PPI report comes on the heels of a soft reading on consumer prices that offered some reassurance that progress toward the Fed’s 2% inflation target has resumed. Fed Chair Jerome Powell said Wednesday that officials welcomed the latest figures — adding that he hopes for more reports like that.

US officials penciled in just one interest-rate cut this year and forecast more cuts for 2025, reinforcing policymakers’ calls to keep borrowing costs high for longer to suppress inflation. The Fed’s “dot plot” showed four policymakers saw no cuts this year, while seven anticipated just one reduction and eight expected two cuts.

“This is still just one month and the takeaway from the June Fed meeting stands: a much more sustained downshift extending across the coming months will be needed for the Fed to move on rates,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore. “But this is exactly the kind of data Powell needs to steer a wary FOMC to two cuts.”

The Fed’s favored inflation gauge is set for the smallest advance since November following two better-than-expected reports on prices out this week. Several analysts expect the so-called core PCE gauge, due later this month, advanced just 0.1% in May. Such a print would help bolster the case for two interest-rate cuts this year.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. shares jumped after Elon Musk said shareholders voted “by wide margins” in favor of re-approving his compensation package and moving the company’s state of incorporation to Texas.

Broadcom Inc. rallied after delivering strong results and an upbeat forecast, lifted by robust demand for artificial intelligence products. The company also announced a 10-for-1 stock split, effective July 15.

Key events this week:

Bank of Japan’s monetary policy decision, Friday

Chicago Fed President Austan Goolsbee speaks, Friday

US University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.2% as of 12:36 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.2%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.6% to $1.0741

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2745

The Japanese yen was little changed at 156.80 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 2.2% to $66,571.51

Ether fell 2.8% to $3,453.62

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 4.25%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 2.47%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.12%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 1.1% to $2,299.85 an ounce

