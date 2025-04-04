Stocks Extend Losses as Bonds Rally in Wild Week: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks slid further, adding to losses after a $2.5 trillion wipeout of US equities and putting MSCI’s global benchmark on track for the biggest weekly loss in seven months. The rally in Treasuries accelerated as investors priced a hit to growth.

Against a backdrop of an intensifying global trade war, as well as the monthly jobs report and a speech by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speech later today, investors were in no mood to take any chances. S&P 500 futures dipped 0.7% while the US 10-year bond yield fell below 4% and is now down about 30 basis points this week. The dollar steadied after Thursday’s 1.5% plunge.

In Europe, the Stoxx 600 index sank 2% and was headed for its worst week in three years. German and British 10-year bond yields dropped more than 10 basis points.

This week’s moves show that the “US exceptionalism” trade — buying up assets that win when America outperforms the rest of the world — is reversing on concern that the steepest increase in US tariffs in a century will hammer economic growth. UBS Global Wealth Management cut its view on the S&P 500 and warned of more market volatility due to the impact of reciprocal tariffs.

“The market is giving big thumbs down to this tariff policy,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, said on Bloomberg TV. “I hope the message that the stock market is sending to the administration is being heard.”

Trump indicated he is open to reducing tariffs if other nations offer something “phenomenal,” but also flagged more levies are on the way, including on chips and pharma. Meanwhile, investors are bracing for a long period of heightened global tensions, as trade partners including China and the European Union vow retaliation.

Many economists expect the measures to raise prices and slow the US economy, possibly even cause a recession. Those concerns have knocked the MSCI World Index about 3.5% lower this week and fueled a global bond rally, which many reckon is set to continue. Money markets have upped their wagers on Fed interest-rate cuts and now see more than three policy reductions this year.

Later in the day, non-farm payrolls are expected to show that the US added 140,000 jobs, a slight slowdown from February. A worse-than-expected reading could offer more fodder to bond bulls.

“If Trump’s not going to back off from what he’s saying, then frankly, growth is going to slow appreciably and therefore bond yields will fall appreciably,” said Guy Miller, chief market strategist at Zurich Insurance Co. He expects that 10-year Treasuries could fall toward the 3% mark later this year.

Meanwhile, commodity prices have also been hammered by the growth concerns. Oil extended the previous day’s 6% drop as OPEC+ unexpectedly decided to increase supply by three times the planned amount in May.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 2% as of 10:16 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures fell 0.7%

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 2%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4%

The euro fell 0.7% to $1.0977

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 146.46 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.3% to 7.2613 per dollar

The British pound fell 0.9% to $1.2977

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.6% to $84,428.01

Ether rose 1.7% to $1,828.9

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined seven basis points to 3.96%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined 11 basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined 12 basis points to 4.40%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 3.4% to $67.76 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.8% to $3,090.67 an ounce

