Stocks Extend Record-Breaking Run After Jobs Data: Markets Wrap

7 minutes

(Bloomberg) — The world’s biggest stock market headed toward all-time highs after US jobs data spurred bets on a December Federal Reserve rate cut.

Equities extended this week’s advance, with the S&P 500 set for its 57th closing record in 2024. This year’s surge is now approaching 30%, with the American benchmark on pace for its best annual return since 2019. Shorter-dated Treasuries — which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves — outperformed the rest of the curve. Swap traders priced in about 20 basis points worth of easing at the Fed’s December meeting.

US hiring picked up in November and the unemployment rate edged higher, pointing to a moderating labor market rather than one that’s significantly deteriorating. Nonfarm payrolls rose 227,000 last month following an upwardly revised 36,000 gain in October — a month constrained by storms and strikes.

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, traders needed a reassuring jobs report — and that’s essentially what they’ve got.

“Investors want to feel that the jobs market is on solid footing,” he said. “A dip in the unemployment rate would have been a nice touch, but nevertheless this should reassure investors that the labor market isn’t teetering on a cliff. The market still favors a rate cut from the Fed later this month, and this report may not change that expectation.”

At Principal Asset Management, Seema Shah said a December cut is in the offing, but the Fed is likely to slow its cutting pace in early 2025. We still need to pass the “inflation check” before we can be confident December is close to a lock, noted Krishna Guha at Evercore.

“The Fed should be in a position to move forward on the December rate cut, but next week’s Consumer Price Index report now becomes another significant milestone in the policy-adjustment calculus,” said Rick Rieder at BlackRock.

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% to around 6,090. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average wavered. Meta Platforms Inc. and Alphabet Inc. climbed as TikTok’s Chinese parent company faces a ban in the US if it doesn’t meet a deadline to sell the app. Nvidia Corp. weighed on chipmakers, with Qualcomm Inc. also down as Apple Inc. prepares a modem rollout that will replace components from its longtime partner.

Treasury 10-year yields fell two basis points to 4.15%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%. Bitcoin stabilized just below the $100,000 level after briefly diving almost 7%.

To Josh Jamner at ClearBridge Investments, the “just right” labor-market report should be a benefit to risk assets at the margin.

“This jobs report came out right in the ‘Goldilocks’ zone,” he said. “With things more or less steady, the Fed should be in position to continue to ease monetary policy over the next several months, and recent comments suggest the pace at which they will do so will be more gradual in 2025.”

The rise in the unemployment rate should give the Fed opportunity to cut in December, but if they do, the Fed will likely pause in January unless inflation stats decelerate meaningfully, according to Jeffrey Roach at LPL Financial.

“Easing another 25 basis points appears to be the right call absent any ugly surprises in next week’s inflation figure,” said Ronald Temple at Lazard.

Jack McIntyre at Brandywine Global says next week’s inflation report will be more impactful as inflation is back to being the critical variable.

Separate datashowed US consumer sentiment rose to the highest since April, while year-ahead inflation expectations picked up. Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said the labor market appears largely stable despite a bumpy series of data on the US jobs landscape. Fed Governor Michelle Bowman reiterated that she prefers to lower rates cautiously.

“Given the positive backdrop of strong economic growth, a healthy labor market, and inflation that is relatively contained, the Fed can keep cutting rates and that should allow the bull market to run into the end of the year and into early next year, noted Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

Continued and broadening profit growth and a strong economy can keep driving US equities higher in 2025 despite lofty valuations after two banner years for the S&P 500, according to strategists at HSBC Holdings Plc led by Nicole Inui. The firm set a target for US equity benchmark at 6,700 for next year.

“Consecutive years of double-digit returns is not unusual especially in times with steady macro conditions,” she wrote.

A powerful rally in US stocks as well as cryptocurrencies has left the asset classes looking frothy, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Michael Hartnett.

BofA’s Hartnett said there’s a high risk of “overshoot” in early 2025 if the S&P 500 nears 6,666. The bank’s bull-and-bear indicator shows no sign yet of exuberance among global investors.

Corporate Highlights:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. edged up its full-year outlook on strong sales overseas, a sign the upscale activewear brand is fending off upstart competitors and navigating slower growth in consumer spending.

DocuSign Inc., a maker of electronic-signature software, boosted its revenue forecast for the full year. Analysts were positive about the early contract renewals.

Petco Health and Wellness Co. reported third-quarter adjusted Ebitda that came ahead of estimates. Morgan Stanley said there were signs of stabilization in the business, while Citi highlighted the comparable sales beat.

Smith & Wesson Brands Inc., a gun maker, reported second-quarter adjusted earnings per share that missed estimates.

Ulta Beauty Inc., a cosmetics retailer, increased its annual projections for comparable sales and earnings per share following a stronger-than-anticipated third quarter. Raymond James said it was encouraged by the rebound in comparable sales.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. raised its outlook after reporting third-quarter sales that topped Wall Street expectations, saying shoppers had an early positive response to its holiday merchandise.

Aviva Plc reached a preliminary agreement to buy Direct Line Insurance Group Plc for £3.6 billion ($4.6 billion) in a deal that would create the UK’s largest motor insurer.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 12 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0564

The British pound fell 0.1% to $1.2744

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 149.78 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.1% to $99,149.01

Ether rose 3.8% to $4,008.46

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.15%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.11%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.27%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.3% to $67.43 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,640.38 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.