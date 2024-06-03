Stocks Fall and Bonds Rise Amid Weak Manufacturing: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall street traders sent stocks down and bonds up as weak manufacturing data spurred concern that the world’s largest economy is losing traction. Oil sank.

A technical error at the New York Stock Exchange resulted in numerous erroneous trading volatility halts earlier in the session. Almost every major group in the S&P 500 retreated after a report showed US factory activity shrank at a faster pace as output came close to stagnating.

“Bad news may no longer be good news,” said Jose Torres at Interactive Brokers. “In recent months, investors have cheered weaker-than-estimated data based on expectations that it could accelerate the start of the Fed’s policy loosening. Investors are now reacting to soft data with fear.”

The S&P 500 fell to around 5,240. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1%. Treasury 10-year yields declined 10 basis points to 4.4%. Oil tumbled after OPEC+ unexpectedly rolled out a plan to restore some production to the market this year. Bitcoin briefly topped $70,000.

“While the manufacturing ISM already registered an unexpected drop in May, we are of the view that the services ISM will be more relevant for the economic outlook,” said Oscar Munoz at TD Securities. “The employment component in particular will garner the focus of our attention.”

In fact, traders will also be focused on a slew of labor-market readings this week, including Friday’s jobs report.

That’s ahead of next week’s Fed decision, with US policymakers expected to continue signaling no rush to cut rates. Swap markets are fully pricing in a quarter-point rate reduction only in December.

“Additional cooling in job openings this week would also help to bring home the message that the labor market is no longer a meaningful threat for near-term inflation dynamics,” Munoz at TD added.

“With earnings season mostly in the rearview mirror, traders will increasingly focus on whether inflation is continuing to cool, or is stuck in a loop that will leave interest rates in ‘higher-for-longer’ limbo,” said Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “This week’s jobs report represents the next big test.”

A contrarian equity sentiment indicator from Bank of America Corp. jumped by the most since late 2023 in May to a two-year high, indicating that negative attitudes toward US stocks are no longer a tailwind.

The so-called Sell-Side Indicator (SSI), a gauge that measures Wall Street strategists’ average recommended US equity allocations, posted the largest increase since December last month, BofA head of US equity and quantitative strategy Savita Subramanian said in a note to clients Monday.

“Extreme bearish sentiment is no longer a tailwind for the index, arguing for a tilt toward active stock selection strategies,” she wrote.

Investors betting on further US equity gains over the coming months will be disappointed, according to strategists at JPMorgan Chase & Co. Their peers at Morgan Stanley disagree.

“We see the market upside capped during summer due to the inconsistency between the consensus call for disinflation, and at the same time, the belief in no landing and in earnings acceleration,” a JPMorgan team of strategists led by Mislav Matejka wrote.

Meantime, Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson says his bull case is in play, for now. Rising government debt will continue to fuel spending and inflate asset prices in the short-term — including equities — as long as the bond market doesn’t signal any tension.

Hedge funds are unloading software stocks as concerns mount about who’ll be left behind in the artificial intelligence boom.

Last week, funds sold information technology shares by the most in 11 weeks, with software accounting for more than 60% of it, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage desk report for the week ended May 31. Hedge funds’ net exposure to software is now the lowest it’s been in more than five years, according to Goldman.

Corporate Highlights:

GameStop Corp. surged as the Reddit account that drove the meme-stock mania of 2021 posted what appeared to be a $116 million position in the video-game retailer.

JetBlue Airways Corp.’s sales performance for this quarter will be somewhat better than expected as the carrier works to improve operations and capitalize on “healthy overall demand trends.”

Film producer David Ellison’s offer for Paramount Global includes an option for nonvoting shareholders to cash out a portion of their stock for about $15 a share, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Waste Management Inc., North America’s largest waste recycling firm, agreed to buy medical-waste disposal company Stericycle Inc. for about $5.8 billion in cash.

Autodesk Inc. soared after the company reassigned its chief financial officer, a move aimed at resolving an internal accounting investigation that delayed filings for weeks.

Hedge-fund manager Bill Ackman sold a 10% stake in Pershing Square ahead of a planned initial public offering in a deal valuing the company at more than $10 billion.

Key events this week:

US factory orders, JOLTS, Tuesday

China Caixin services PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Services PMI, PPI, Wednesday

Canada rate decision, Wednesday

US ISM services, Wednesday

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

China trade, forex reserves, Friday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

