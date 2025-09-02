Stocks Fall as Rising Bond Yields Worry Investors: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell alongside bonds, driven by concerns over government finances and lingering inflation risks at a time when equities are hovering near all-time highs.

Futures for the S&P 500 retreated 0.5% as Wall Street returned from a long weekend, building on the tech-driven selloff that closed out last week. Europe’s Stoxx 600 fell 0.6%. Gold briefly topped $3,500 an ounce, fueled by mounting bets on rate cuts and unease about the Federal Reserve’s independence.

Global bonds staged a broad retreat, led by sharp declines in longer-dated debt. The yield on 30-year Treasuries climbed four basis points to 4.97%, while their UK counterparts hit the highest since 1998 amid Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s struggle to restore market confidence. The pound led losses among major currencies as the dollar headed for its first advance in six days.

The record-breaking stock rally faces a crucial test this month, with jobs data, inflation figures and the Fed’s rate decision all due in the coming weeks. Adding to the pressure are tariff tensions and concerns that President Donald Trump’s attacks on the Fed could stoke longer-term inflation.

“I think it’s clear that the pressure on yields, particularly in France and in the UK, is clearly weighing on the stock market this morning,” said Andrea Tueni, head of sales trading at Saxo Banque France. “There’s a lot of caution around moving closer to key US inflation and labor market data. That warrants some prudence moving forward.”

Corporate News:

Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA raised its bid for Mediobanca SpA by adding as much as about €750 million ($877 million) euros in cash in an effort to win over investors for a deal that would create Italy’s third-largest bank. Nestlé SA dismissed Chief Executive Officer Laurent Freixe after only a year due to an undisclosed workplace affair, extending the management turmoil at the world’s biggest food company that’s known for its conservative corporate culture. SMG Swiss Marketplace Group AG announced plans to list on the SIX Swiss Exchange, which would mark Switzerland’s first substantial offering in more than a year. Deutsche Bank AG has regained its spot in the euro area’s main stock benchmark, seven years after being cast out of the gauge. Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd.’s shares gave up their gains on a report that parent Suntory Holdings Inc.’s Chief Executive Officer Takeshi Niinami will step down from the beverage company. Tesla Inc.’s long-awaited entry into India has delivered underwhelming results so far, with tepid bookings fueling fresh doubts about the company’s global growth outlook. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.6% as of 9:31 a.m. London time S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.7% Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2% The MSCI Emerging Markets Index fell 0.2% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.6% The euro fell 0.6% to $1.1638 The Japanese yen fell 0.8% to 148.43 per dollar The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.1468 per dollar The British pound fell 1.1% to $1.3402 Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $110,280.75 Ether rose 2.4% to $4,394.64 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.27% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.78% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.78% Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.9% to $68.75 a barrel Spot gold was little changed This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

