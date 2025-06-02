Stocks Fall as Trade Risks Flare Up; Oil Rallies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks started the new month under pressure as an escalation in global trade tensions and geopolitical uncertainty weakened investors’ confidence. Oil prices jumped.

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as European and Asian equities also retreated. Geopolitical strains and a smaller-than-expected OPEC+ production increase set WTI crude on track for the biggest gain since April, rising 4.2% to $63.37 a barrel. The dollar shed 0.5%. Treasury yields rose across the curve.

The latest twists in President Donald Trump’s tariff agenda have heightened market uncertainty, following mutual accusations between the US and China of breaching a trade deal, and Trump’s pledge to double levies on all steel and aluminum imports.

The tensions have helped stall a rebound in US stocks as traders fear that the instability may persist in the absence of lasting agreements. Meanwhile, Ukraine staged a series of strikes deep inside Russia ahead of peace talks in Istanbul.

“Just when we thought the noise around tariffs was quietening down, recent events have shown that investors should take nothing for granted until it is signed and sealed,” said Daniel Murray, chief executive officer of EFG Asset Management in Zurich.

In Poland, domestic stocks and bonds dipped after an uexpected victory for the nationalist presidential candidate. Investors are concerned that the result may unravel Poland’s pro-European Union tilt — impacting both fiscal and monetary policy and imperiling a rally in the nation’s assets. Warsaw’s benchmark stock index fell 1.4%.

While stock market volatility is once again picking up, strategists say it’s unlikely to match the levels seen during the selloff that followed Trump’s tariff announcement on April 2. Traders now increasingly view such moves as negotiation tactics aimed at securing more favorable terms.

“The sensitivity of investors and of traders toward this tariff news is probably going down a bit,” Max Kettner, chief multi-asset strategist at HSBC Holdings Plc, told Bloomberg TV. “It is primarily a negotiation tool. I don’t have to factor in a persistent drag on earnings, a persistent drag on the earnings outlook.”

The dollar traded near the lowest level since 2023 after extending losses for the year to 7.6%. Slowing US growth and interest rate cuts will further push the greenback into a tumble to levels last seen during the pandemic, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

As the yield curve for US Treasuries continues to steepen, some prominent money managers are sidestepping 30-year bonds on the back of America’s swelling budget deficit and rising debt burden.

Instead, investment firms such as DoubleLine Capital, Pimco and TCW are favoring shorter maturities that carry less interest-rate risk but still offer a decent yield.

“We think rates and currency markets have embarked on sizable trends that will be sustained — taking the US dollar much lower and yield curves much steeper — after two years of swing trading within wide ranges,” Morgan Stanley’s strategists‘ wrote.

Looking forward, investors will be watching Friday’s nonfarm payrolls report to assess the impact of Trump’s trade policies on the US economy and the outlook for Federal Reserve rate cuts.

“This is a backdrop where markets are increasingly discounting the tariff news,” Laura Cooper, global investment strategist at Nuveen, told Bloomberg TV. “We’re more focused on the extent of economic damage that is potentially going to come through in US data.”

Corporate Highlights:

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. will pay BioNTech SE as much as $11.1 billion to license a next-generation cancer drug.

Tesla Inc.’s new-vehicle registrations fell further in France, undercutting Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk’s assertion last month that the carmaker has recovered from its early-year sales slump.

Sanofi SA agreed to buy Blueprint Medicines Corp. for at least $9.1 billion as the French drugmaker further expands its rare immunological disease portfolio.

Emirates plans to review services to Russia following Ukrainian drone attacks deep inside the country over the weekend.

Hong Kong developer New World Development Co. is sliding deeper into distress after jolting investors by delaying interest payments on some bonds.

BYD Co. shares continued their plunge despite monthly sales climbing to the highest this year, as the steep discounts the industry uses to entice buyers draw scrutiny from Beijing.

General Electric Co. is exercising some cost increases to pass on additional charges caused by US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Steel and aluminum stocks are rallying in premarket trading after Trump said he would be increasing tariffs on imports. Cleveland-Cliffs +27%, Nucor +11%, Steel Dynamics +5.9%. By contrast, Canada’s Algoma Steel slid 12%.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.4% as of 8:22 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.6% to $1.1418

The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.3536

The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 142.78 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $103,952.32

Ether fell 1.8% to $2,480.11

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.44%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.67%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.2% to $63.37 a barrel

Spot gold rose 2.2% to $3,360.97 an ounce

