Stocks Fall as Trump Rekindles US-China Jitters: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — A solid month for stocks is ending on a weak note as Donald Trump said China “totally violated” a tariff agreement, spelling fresh turmoil for the president’s trade agenda. Not even mild inflation data brought a whole lot of comfort as the figures also showed consumers pulled back.

Following a torrid rally that put the S&P 500 on track for its best May gain since 1990, the gauge lost steam, dropping 0.4% on Friday. Action in the bond market was muted, though Treasuries are headed toward their first monthly fall this year, buffeted by tariff uncertainty and anxiety over government debt. The same concerns are driving the dollar toward a fifth straight month of declines – the longest losing streak since 2020.

Subscribe to the Stock Movers Podcast on Apple, Spotify and other Podcast Platforms.

“This year has been all about tariff and trade policy and because there has been little in the way of inflation or unemployment surprises, the Fed has been able to stand aside and leave rates unchanged,” said Chris Zaccarelli at Northlight Asset Management.

Corporate Highlights:

Dell Technologies Inc. gave a profit outlook for the year that exceeded estimates and said it had seen a significant increase in orders for servers to run AI networks.

Gap Inc. predicted a tariff impact of as much as $300 million, and revealed stubborn weakness at two of its smaller brands, Banana Republic and Athleta.

Costco Wholesale Corp. posted better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter, a sign that the nation’s largest club chain is flexing its scale and devoted following to navigate tariffs and economic turbulence.

Wells Fargo & Co. will be repaying two series of trust preferred securities that have been lingering since the 1990s and ended up with the bank after a series of mergers.

EchoStar Corp., the wireless and pay-TV operator controlled by billionaire Charlie Ergen, skipped an interest payment due Friday because of uncertainty about a regulatory probe.

Ulta Beauty Inc.’s first-quarter results topped Wall Street estimates, signaling that shoppers are keeping up with non-essential beauty purchases despite growing economic concerns.

Airbus SE is looking to stage a comeback in June with a flurry of fresh orders after arch-rival Boeing Co. logged its biggest-ever deal this month that left the European planemaker empty-handed.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 9:32 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index fell 0.3%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.1329

The British pound fell 0.2% to $1.3469

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 143.95 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $105,509.26

Ether fell 2.1% to $2,588.88

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.42%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.66%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.8% to $60.47 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.7% to $3,293.38 an ounce

–With assistance from Andre Janse van Vuuren.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.