Stocks Fall on Walmart’s Warning as Big Banks Sink: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell from all-time highs as a weak forecast from the world’s largest retailer added to concern about the economy’s main engine.

Walmart Inc., the first big-box retailer to report results after the holiday season, sank 7%. Its chief financial officer acknowledged “uncertainties related to consumer behavior and global economic and geopolitical conditions.” And that’s just days after data showed a slump in retail sales. A slide in big banks also weighed on trading, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. down over 3%.

After rallying more than 20% last year, US stocks have trailed global counterparts as traders weighed risks ranging from tariffs to inflation, geopolitics and tech valuations. Those uncertainties have prevented meaningful breakouts during the three times the S&P 500 hit closing records in 2025.

“A correction may soon be necessary to restore a more attractive valuation for US stocks,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “While there are no overt warning signs just yet, it pays to be alert to signals that would put the S&P 500 forecast on a downward trajectory in the short-term.”

The S&P 500 fell 0.8%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 1%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.3%. Aside from Walmart, a 14% plunge in Carvana Co. also dragged down retailers. Most big techs retreated.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell three basis points to 4.50%. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Bloomberg Television that any move to boost the share of longer-term bonds in government debt issuance is some ways off.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%. The yen led gains in major currencies on bets the Bank of Japan will hike rates sooner rather than later.

A measure of the S&P 500’s ability to brush off fear-inducing headlines and surprise policy announcements is the strongest since before the Covid-19 pandemic.

Investors are now less fixated on one particular variable — like a key inflation report — than in recent years, making the market more resilient to macro shocks, according to analysts at 22V Research.

“More variables, like earnings, industry group, and factor exposures, matter,” said Kevin Brocks, director at 22V Research. “The macro picture has improved and the economy is further from recession.”

A flood of retail investor cash into the most speculative corners of the stock market should be a warning for US equity bulls, according to Morgan Stanley Investment Management’s Andrew Slimmon.

“What keeps me up at night the most is this retail frenzy into euphoric stocks,” the senior portfolio manager and head of the applied equity advisors team said this week in an interview on Bloomberg Television. “Euphoria is the tail end of a bull market, and we’re moving too quickly through the optimism phase.”

Individual investors’ exposure to stocks is in the 96th percentile in data going back to 1997 as of the end of January, according to an analysis from Barclays’ equities tactical strategies division led by Alexander Altmann. Sentiment across that group has also reached the highest on record, surpassing levels seen during the meme-stock mania of 2021, according to Emma Wu, JPMorgan’s global quantitative and derivatives strategist.

Corporate Highlights:

Boeing Co.’s chief executive officer said Elon Musk and his DOGE team are helping the planemaker work through bottlenecks that have caused the next fleet of Air Force One jets to fall years behind schedule.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. posted its fastest pace of revenue growth in more than a year, as the Chinese internet pioneer co-founded by Jack Ma takes another step toward a recovery after years of turbulence.

Hasbro Inc. is targeting mid-single-digit sales growth through 2027 and savings of about $1 billion, as the toymaker laid out a plan to expand its reach over the next few years.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share that beat consensus estimates.

Birkenstock Holding Plc reported faster sales of its high-end sandals and clogs while keeping its annual financial targets unchanged, as the German shoe company seeks to convince investors that it can stay fashionable.

Grab Holdings Ltd. predicted full-year revenue that trailed estimates, suggesting caution around a Southeast Asian ride-hailing and food delivery market where GoTo Group remains a formidable rival.

Key events this week:

Eurozone HCOB manufacturing & services PMI, Friday

US S&P Global manufacturing & services PMI, existing home sales, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.8% as of 10:48 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.5%

The euro rose 0.4% to $1.0467

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.2638

The Japanese yen rose 1.3% to 149.53 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.9% to $97,151.51

Ether rose 0.5% to $2,723.52

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.50%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $72.52 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Cecile Gutscher, Sujata Rao, Margaryta Kirakosian, Anand Krishnamoorthy and Divya Patil.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.