Stocks Fall With Dollar as Traders Turn Cautious: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street is heading for a lower open as momentum from the US stocks rally continues to fizzle out. Treasuries and the dollar also fell.

S&P 500 futures slid 0.5%, indicating the index will extend Tuesday’s retreat. Oil climbed about 1.6% on a report that Israel could be gearing up for a possible strike on Iran’s nuclear facilities. The Swiss franc and the yen advanced. Yields on 30-year Treasuries rose further above the 5% mark.

Investors are starting to cool on US assets after the S&P 500 notched a six-day winning streak, and there are questions about whether gains can be sustained. Fractious US budget negotiations are also a concern, with traders increasingly favoring bet that the 10-year yield will test 5%.

“Most professional investors are still quite cautious, and I think rightly so, given the economic outlook, the policy uncertainty, which is ultra high,” said Joe Little, global chief strategist at HSBC Asset Management in Hong Kong.

Morgan Stanley Strategists Say Buy America Except the Dollar (2)

Oil has been volatile since last week on mixed headlines about the fate of Iran-US nuclear talks, which could pave the way for more barrels to return to a market that’s expected to be oversupplied later in the year. An attack by Israel would hinder any progress in those negotiations and add to unrest in the Middle East, which supplies about a third of the world’s crude.

The greenback lost ground against all its major peers, with the euro and yen rising to their highest levels in three weeks.

“The US dollar has of course lost its luster as the undisputed safe reserve asset,” said Richard Franulovich, head of FX strategy at Westpac Banking Corp. As such, “these periodic geopolitical flare ups are going to show up more forcefully in alternatives.”

Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis President Alberto Musalem said tariffs will likely weigh on the US economy and weaken the labor market. Musalem said the Fed can deliver a “balanced response” to both inflation and employment as long as Americans’ outlook on future prices remains anchored at the central bank’s 2% target.

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.5% as of 5:30 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures fell 0.5%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1318

The British pound was little changed at $1.3396

The Japanese yen rose 0.3% to 144.14 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.6% to $106,362.56

Ether rose 0.5% to $2,526.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced five basis points to 4.54%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 2.67%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 4.77%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.3% to $63.07 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,310.05 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rob Verdonck, Winnie Hsu, Ruth Carson and Andre Janse van Vuuren.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.