Stocks Fluctuate With Fed Decision Coming Shortly: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks wavered amid uncertainties on how aggressive the Federal Reserve will be with rate cuts after holding them at a two-decade high for more than a year.

The S&P 500 was little changed after briefly crossing its all-time closing high earlier this week. Treasury yields rose across the curve. Traders are fully pricing in a 25 basis-point Fed reduction Wednesday, with the chance of a bigger move viewed as a coin-flip.

Fresh quarterly projections released at the conclusion of the central bank’s two-day policy meeting will offer further insight into the path ahead for borrowing costs and the economy. The decision will be announced via a post-meeting statement at 2 p.m. in Washington. Jerome Powell will hold a press conference 30 minutes later.

The Nasdaq 100, the Dow Jones Industrial Average and the Russell 2000 were little changed. Treasury 10-year yields rose three basis points to 3.68%. The dollar was flat.

Wall Street on Fed:

Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report:

Bottom line, whether the Fed delivers a 25 bp or 50 bp rate cut today is less important than the guidance provided on future cuts as the market wants to see the framework laid out for a fairly aggressive rate cutting path in the months ahead to shore up soft-landing hopes.

So projections and Powell’s speech will be critical for the market reaction late in the session.

Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research:

As financial conditions ease in anticipation of the Fed’s cutting cycle and economic growth begins to pick up, our sense is that small companies and equal-weighted indices should outperform their larger, cap-weighted peers heading into the end of the year.

Mark Cabana and Meghan Swiber at Bank of America:

The Fed’s tossup decision today could lead to a significant rate repricing depending on the size of the rate cut and the communication.

A possibly new Fed trough – or terminal rate – could reflect revised market thoughts around where the Fed will stop versus neutral, which is a function of downside growth risks.

If the Fed delivers a 25bp rate cut — but leaves the trough unchanged — the curve would mechanically bear flatten — but the 10-year Treasury would not be expected to move much. In contrast, if the Fed cuts 50 and shifts the terminal rate lower, there is meaningful bull steepening capacity. Our view: the Fed is unlikely to deliver a hawkish cut which should be supportive for duration and curve steepening.

Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management:

Market noise is likely to hit a crescendo in the days following the Fed’s decision.

However, the most significant event has already happened – the Fed has signaled its rate cutting cycle is beginning and a sequence of cuts is on its way. With household and corporate balance sheets still solid, it will not take much Fed easing to avert recession. The US economy and risk assets are already standing in stronger stead in 2025.

Peter Boockvar at The Boock Report:

There is high potential for market whiplash today.

If Powell cuts 25 bps, he’ll tell us that 50 bps is possible in the coming meetings. If he cuts by 50 bps, he’ll tell us not to get used to that cadence. Either way, this is all market noise as we’ve already priced in so many cuts through next year.

Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com:

Uncertainty remains high regarding the size of the rate cut. Last week’s stronger-than-expected US core CPI and PPI inflation data led to speculation about a dovish shift. However, the rates market has since moved toward pricing in a 50 basis-point cut.

If the Fed opts for a smaller 25 basis-point cut, it will now surprise the market, likely causing a brief rally in the dollar — though this could be short-lived if Powell adopts a more dovish tone during his press conference.

Matt Maley at Miller Tabak:

It has been a very long time since it wasn’t well known what the Fed was going to do at any given meeting. This time around, the last-minute uncertainty on this subject could create more fireworks than usual.

We think they’ll go 25 basis points and then signal that they’re willing to be more aggressive if they need to be.

However, we certainly acknowledge that it could go either way. Of course, if they “only” go 25 bps, it will lead to debates about whether they’re skating behind the play. And if they to 50 bps, it will raise at least some questions about whether the Fed has become much more concerned about a hard landing.

Corporate Highlights:

A US security panel has granted Nippon Steel Corp. permission to refile its plans to purchase United States Steel Corp., for $14.1 billion, likely pushing a decision on the politically contentious takeover past the US elections in November, according to people familiar with the matter.

Google won a court fight with the European Union over a €1.5 billion ($1.7 billion) fine for thwarting competition for online ads, partly making up for last week’s crushing defeat in a separate judgment for abusing its monopoly powers.

Qualcomm Inc. lost a European Union court fight over a multi million euro fine over allegations the US firm priced some chips low enough to squeeze out a smaller rival.

Elliott Investment Management still wants to replace Southwest Airlines Co. Chief Executive Officer Bob Jordan, according to a union official, suggesting changes the carrier has already promised aren’t enough to satisfy the activist shareholder.

23andMe Holding Co. co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Anne Wojcicki told employees that she remains committed to taking the genetic testing company private following the resignation of its independent board members.

Intuitive Machines Inc. shares are surging after the space exploration firm said it won another NASA contract. This one could be worth as much as $4.8 billion.

Rogers Communications Inc. is buying BCE Inc.’s 37.5% stake in Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment Ltd. for C$4.7 billion ($3.5 billion), giving the telecommunications giant a majority stake in the sports company whose most valuable assets include the NHL’s Toronto Maple Leafs and NBA’s Toronto Raptors.

Tupperware Brands Corp., whose plastic containers became synonymous with food storage, filed for bankruptcy following a years-long struggle with sales declines and growing competition.

Key events this week:

UK rate decision, Thursday

US Conf. Board leading index, initial jobless claims, US existing home sales, Thursday

FedEx earnings, Thursday

Japan rate decision, Friday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 was little changed as of 1:38 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 was little changed

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The MSCI World Index was little changed

The Russell 2000 Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.1% to $1.1126

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3210

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 141.87 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.5% to $59,844.65

Ether fell 1.8% to $2,302.86

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced three basis points to 3.68%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced five basis points to 2.19%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced eight basis points to 3.85%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.9% to $70.56 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,572.59 an ounce

