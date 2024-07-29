Stocks Gain Ahead of Big Week for Central Banks: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — European stocks gained after a strong Asian session, signaling a risk-on mood ahead of major central bank decisions and big tech earnings this week. The yen climbed.

The Euro Stoxx 600 rose 0.5%, with benchmark US futures contracts also higher. The bullish tone started earlier in Asia, where a key index rose the most in more than two weeks as investors raised bets on Federal Reserve interest rate cuts.

Treasury 10-year yields declined two basis points to 4.17% while the dollar remained steady.

Monetary policy decisions in the US, Japan and the UK will be taking center stage in the coming days. Investors will be looking for answers about the near-term path of interest rates, after markets had been upended by conflicting signals from key economies.

Also in focus this week are earnings including Apple Inc, Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp. following a stock rout sparked by an underwhelming start to the tech megacaps reporting season. In Europe, Koninklijke Philips NV rose in Amsterdam after a second-quarter earnings beat, while Heineken NV dropped the most in a year after an €874 million ($949 million) impairment.

Spurred by wagers on monetary tightening in Japan, the yen advanced against all its Group-of-10 peers Monday. The long-beleaguered currency has clawed back some of its losses in recent sessions and is now on course to post its best monthly performance versus the dollar this year.

“Watch for the trifecta of central bank policy decisions, namely the FOMC which is likely to remain static but hint at cutting rates soon,” Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. analysts wrote. The BOJ is likely to announce quantitative tightening, while the Bank of England “is tipped to enact its first rate cut since 2020.”

The Fed is likely to signal its plans to cut in September at the conclusion of its meeting on Wednesday, according to economists surveyed by Bloomberg News, a move they say will kick off reductions each quarter through 2025. Money markets are fully pricing a September move, with a chance of two more by year-end, according to swaps data compiled by Bloomberg.

“While the July FOMC meeting is likely too soon to initiate the cut, it is not too early to begin preparations for a rate reduction in September,” Stephen Gallagher, an economist at Societe Generale, wrote in a note to clients.

Just hours before the Fed’s decision, the Bank of Japan is expected to release details of plans to cut monthly bond purchases at the conclusion of its two-day policy meeting on Wednesday, while most economists also see the risk of a rate hike.

As for the Bank of England, most economists expect it to reduce rates for the first time on Aug. 1 since the start of the pandemic, although a close vote is anticipated.

Bitcoin rose to the highest in six weeks after Donald Trump said he would make the US the world’s “crypto capital” if he returns to the White House.

In commodities, gold is tipped to be the best portfolio hedge in the event Trump retakes the White House. Oil rose from near a six-week low as positive Chinese economic data helped ease concern over demand in the world’s biggest importer, before an OPEC+ monitoring meeting this week.

Key events this week:

McDonald’s, Monday

Microsoft earnings, Tuesday

European inflation and growth data, Tuesday

Australia CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Wednesday

Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

Fed interest rate decision and news conference by Chair Jerome Powell, Wednesday

Bank of England sets official interest rate, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

US tariffs are due to increase on an array of Chinese imports on Thursday, including EVs, batteries, chips and medical products

South Korea CPI, Friday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 8:03 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.4%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0858

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 153.42 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.2628 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2866

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.3% to $69,568.63

Ether rose 3.6% to $3,376.38

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.17%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.39%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.07%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.5% to $81.50 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,390.31 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.