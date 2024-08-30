Stocks Gain as Inflation Feeds Rate-Cut Wagers: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stocks rose, with European markets at record highs, as signs of moderating inflation cemented expectations of interest-rate cuts across the developed world.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.3% as data showed euro-area inflation easing to a three-year low in August. Coming after similar slowdowns in France, Germany and Spain, the print bolsters the case for the European Central Bank to cut rates again next month.

US equity futures also advanced, with contracts on the Nasdaq 100 adding 0.6% and the S&P 500 up 0.4%. Nvidia Corp. edged higher in premarket trading, following the previous day’s 6% drop, while other tech names, including Marvell Technology Inc. and Dell Technologies Inc. were boosted by forecast-beating results.

Global stock markets are on track for a fourth month of gains as most data indicate the US Federal Reserve appears to have tamed inflation without tipping the economy into recession. That could allow it to kick off its rate-cutting cycle next month. Data on core PCE, the Federal Reserve’s preferred inflation gauge, is due later Friday.

“Inflation is looking better and economic growth remains decent and that’s the environment we are in,” said Florian Ielpo, head of macro research at Lombard Odier Asset Management in Geneva.

Markets expect the Fed to cut rates next month by as much as 50 basis points, and by another half-point by year-end. Ielpo said for traders watching for monetary-policy clues, the US monthly payrolls report due next week would be even more significant than today’s PCE reading.

“Inflation is a done deal so markets are more likely to pay attention to what’s happening to employment and growth,” he added.

Expectations for monetary easing saw investors pump $20.7 billion into global bond funds this past week, Bank of America said, citing EPFR Global data. Treasuries, meanwhile were on course for their longest monthly winning streak in three years.

But the wagers have weighed on the dollar, which edged lower against a basket of currencies and was set for its worst monthly performance this year.

In commodity markets, oil was steady, though the main crude benchmark is set for its first back-to-back monthly loss this year on fears that slowing economic growth, especially in China, will impact demand. Iron ore futures pulled back slightly after jumping by about 10% in 10 days to breach $100 a ton.

Key events this week:

Eurozone unemployment, Friday

US personal income, spending, PCE; consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures rose 0.4% as of 6:02 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.7%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1083

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.3182

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 145.15 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $59,491.42

Ether fell 0.8% to $2,521.38

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.85%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.26%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 3.98%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,524.14 an ounce

