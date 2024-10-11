Stocks Gain as Wall Street Banks Hit Two-Year High: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street kicked off the earnings season with stocks hitting all-time highs as big banks rallied after posting solid results.

The S&P 500 topped 5,800, heading toward its 45th record in 2024. Equity traders worried that the start of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve would sap bank profits saw things weren’t that bad, with JPMorgan Chase & Co. churning out a surprise increase in net interest income. At Wells Fargo & Co., NII slumped — but the firm expects that drop to be less steep in the last quarter. Each stock rose at least 5%, pushing the KBW Bank Index to the highest since April 2022.

“We expect earnings season to be solid, including the big banks,” said Michael Landsberg, chief investment officer at Landsberg Bennett Private Wealth Management. “Credit card delinquencies are still very low and increased economic activity should drive bank revenues.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.7%, extending gains into a fifth straight week — its longest winning run since May. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 1%. Tesla Inc. dropped 8% after the unveiling of its Robotaxi was light on specifics. Uber Technologies Inc. and Lyft Inc. climbed at least 8.5%.

Treasuries saw small moves, with shorter maturities outperforming. A Bloomberg gauge of US bonds headed toward a fourth straight week of declines. The dollar barely budged, while on track for a second week of gains in anticipation of a slower pace of rate cuts by the Fed. West Texas Intermediate oil settled below $76 a barrel.

“Now that the Fed has started its rate-cutting cycle, the economy should get a further boost from lower interest rates on things like credit card debt and business loans,” said David Lefkowitz at UBS Global Wealth Management. “As a result, we expect third-quarter earnings results will be consistent with recent, healthy trends.”

In non-recessionary scenarios, the S&P 500 rises 17% on average in the 12 months after the Fed starts to cut rates, Lefkowitz noted. He reiterated his S&P 500 price targets of 5,900 and 6,200 for December 2024 and June 2025.

Apollo’s Torsten Slok noted that financials have been among top outperformers during the Fed’s rate cutting cycles that end with a “soft landing.”

Slok looked at total returns of each sector during the two rate cut cycles that didn’t overlap with a recession, from July 1995 to January 1996 and from September 1998 to November 1998.

In the run-up to the third-quarter earnings season, an unusually large dichotomy took shape, according to Gina Martin Adams, Michael Casper and Wendy Soong at Bloomberg Intelligence.

Analysts kept lowering the bar for S&P 500 companies while management guidance implies a significantly stronger outlook — suggesting that companies should easily beat expectations, they noted.

S&P 500 net income growth is now forecast to rise a mere 4.2% in the third quarter, down from more than 7% growth expected in mid-July, thanks mostly to the energy sector. Analysts’ souring outlook is not exclusive to energy, however, as estimates for all sectors except for communication services fell, they said.

Currently, 37% of S&P 500 companies are expected to report lower earnings per share than the previous year this quarter, compared to 26.6% last quarter, BI concluded.

Corporate Highlights:

BlackRock Inc. pulled in a record $221 billion of total client cash last quarter, pushing the world’s largest money manager to an all-time high of $11.5 trillion of assets as it seeks to become a one-stop shop for stocks, bonds and, increasingly, private assets.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp.’s third-quarter profit topped expectations after a jump in asset values fueled a 5% increase in fee revenue.

With the paralyzing labor strike now running for a full four weeks, Boeing Co. is taking a harder line with union representatives by filing unfair labor practice charges, saying the other side has bargained in bad faith and undermined its own deal.

Humana Inc. released final quality ratings for private Medicare Advantage health plans.

BP Plc expects its net debt to have risen in the third quarter due to lower refining margins and changes to the timing of asset sales.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 3:25 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.1%

The euro was little changed at $1.0938

The British pound was little changed at $1.3072

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 149.12 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 5.6% to $63,079.43

Ether rose 4.1% to $2,463.28

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.08%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.27%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.21%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5% to $75.46 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1% to $2,657.30 an ounce

