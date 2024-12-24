Stocks Gain in Europe After US Tech Sector Rallies: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks followed Asian shares higher in subdued pre-holiday trading after a Wall Street rally in fueled by megacap tech shares.

Europe’s Stoxx 600 index edged up about 0.2%r, with major markets including Germany shut and others, such as London and Paris, scheduled to close early. France’s CAC 40 outperformed after Prime Minister Francois Bayrou said he aimed to reduce the country’s budget deficit to near 5%. US equity futures were little changed.

The S&P 500 is on its way to record a stellar annual return and back-to-back years of more than 20% gains. The index has risen about 25% since the end of 2023. The top seven biggest technology stocks accounted for more than half of the advance, though market breadth improved in the latter half of the year.

European stocks, by contrast, have lagged amid lackluster economic growth and political upheaval in France and Germany. The Stoxx 600 has dropped more than 4% since a September high, heading for its biggest quarterly loss in two years.

“The year is ending with a renewed strength in the US market, thanks to an increase in breadth,” said Alberto Tocchio, a portfolio manager at Kairos Partners. “The reality is that US growth has surprised everybody as it’s been very resilient, while unfortunately Europe is closing very downbeat as it still struggles to get some growth.”

Asian stocks rose, with shares in Mainland China and Hong Kong among the best performers, while those in Japan were mixed. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. touched a new record high, while Honda Motor Co. jumped after announcing a share buyback.

MSCI’s Asian equity benchmark is still headed for its first quarterly loss since September 2023, losing 6.8% over the period, even as the S&P 500 has risen 3.7%. Sentiment has soured in Asia in recent months due to concerns over higher global tariffs threatened by US President-elect Donald Trump, a stronger dollar and China’s lackluster economic recovery.

Nissan Motor Co. shares slid as much as 7.3% in Tokyo after the company confirmed it’s in talks with Honda over a possible business integration. Honda climbed as much as 14% after saying it will buy back as much as ¥1.1 trillion ($7 billion) of its stock.

Treasuries were little changed, while Bloomberg’s gauge of the dollar edged higher. The yen fluctuated amid meager volumes as Japanese finance minister Katsunobu Kato warned about excessive foreign-exchange moves.

In China, policymakers are planning to sell 3 trillion yuan ($411 billion) in special treasury bonds in 2025, an increase from 1 trillion yuan this year, Reuters reported Tuesday, citing two sources it did not name.

Oil climbed in subdued trading ahead of the holidays after a three-day selloff, with focus on a strengthening dollar and President-elect Donald Trump’s roiling of international politics. Gold edged higher.

Key events this week:

Christmas Day, Wednesday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Boxing Day, Thursday

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US goods trade, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:18 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures were little changed

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.3%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0394

The Japanese yen was little changed at 157.06 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.3079 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2534

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.5% to $94,280.15

Ether fell 0.7% to $3,395.29

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.59%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 2.32%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.57%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.8% to $73.20 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.2% to $2,618.81 an ounce

