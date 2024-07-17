Stocks Get Hit Amid Selloff in Global Chipmakers: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell from all-time highs as concern over tighter US curbs on chip sales to China spurred a rout in the industry that has powered the bull market.

From the US to Europe and Asia, chipmakers came under heavy pressure. American powerhouses Nvidia Corp., Advanced Micro Devices Inc. and Broadcom Inc. drove a closely watched industry gauge down 4%. Across the Atlantic, ASML Holding NV plunged over 10% even after the Dutch giant reported strong orders. Those moves followed a plunge in Tokyo Electron Ltd., which led a slide in Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average.

The Biden administration has told allies that it’s considering the most severe restrictions if companies such as Tokyo Electron and ASML keep giving China access to advanced semiconductor technology. The US is also weighing additional sanctions on specific Chinese chip firms linked to Huawei Technologies Co.

“This news on the chip front is the kind of UFO (UnForeseen Occurrence) that could indeed create the kind of selling that could be the catalyst for a tradable correction in the stock market,” said Matt Maley at Miller Tabak + Co. “Broad indices have become very overbought.”

In fact, the move in stocks represents a small pullback after a stellar run of gains, fueled by soft inflation data and optimism that the Federal Reserve will cut rates. Governor Christopher Waller said the economy is getting closer to a point where the central bank can reduce borrowing costs, but indicated he’d like to see a “bit more evidence” inflation is on a sustained downward path.

The S&P 500 fell 1%, while the Nasdaq 100 slid 2.5%. The $23 billion VanEck Semiconductor exchange-traded fund headed toward its biggest plunge since 2022. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps dropped 3%. Losses in smaller firms weren’t that bad, with the Russell 2000 down 0.6%. Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — the VIX — spiked toward the highest in almost two months.

Treasury 10-year yields rose one basis point to 4.17%. The dollar fell against most major peers, with the yen up 1%.

Shares of Applied Materials Inc., Lam Research Corp. and KLA Corp. — the three biggest American makers of chip equipment — also tumbled on Wednesday.

“Normally, the impact of these types of headlines isn’t long-lasting, but in this case, we would note that semis have been underperforming the broader market for the last couple of weeks now, so that’s something to watch,” said Bespoke Investment Group strategists.

The tech underperformace is coming after a first half which saw megacaps like Nvidia, Microsoft Corp. and Alphabet Inc. propel the market higher, stretching valuations for these names and leaving them with a tougher setup for the rest of 2024. Citigroup Inc. analysts recently suggested investors take profits in some high-flying artificial-intelligence stocks and “re-balance toward a broader array of AI stocks across the value chain.”

At Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Scott Rubner says “I am not buying the dip.”

The tactical strategist bets the S&P 500 has nowhere to go from here but down. That’s because this Wednesday, July 17, has historically marked a turning point for returns on the equity benchmark, he said, citing data going back to 1928. And what follows, he says, is August — typically the worst month for outflows from passive equity and mutual funds.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. forming an autonomous taxi platform will be the catalyst for a roughly 10-fold increase in its share price, Ark Investment Management LLC’s Cathie Wood said, echoing years of bullish predictions about a business the carmaker has yet to stand up.

Boeing Co.’s largest union is holding a rally and strike-sanction vote on Wednesday, ratcheting up pressure on company negotiators as contract talks enter a crucial phase ahead of a potential walkout in September.

Amazon.com Inc.’s marketing portal for merchants crashed Tuesday night, according to multiple Amazon sellers and consultants, fouling up one of the online retailer’s biggest sales of the year.

Morgan Stanley became the latest big Wall Street bank to tap the US investment-grade market Wednesday after reporting earnings, as strong investor demand helps lenders borrow at lower yields than would have been possible at the start of the month.

Cassava Sciences Inc.’s chief executive officer resigned, the latest turmoil at the biotech company being investigated by US watchdogs.

Johnson & Johnson’s second-quarter profit beat Wall Street projections on strong pharmaceutical sales while the company cut its full-year forecast to account for a spate of recent acquisitions.

Roche Holding AG’s experimental weight loss pill showed meaningful weight reduction in an early stage study among obesity patients, setting up the Swiss drugmaker as a challenger in the field.

Elevance Health Inc. warned medical costs will likely be at the higher end of what they’d previously forecast for the year.

Spirit Airlines Inc. said second-quarter revenue will be lower than expected and that operating losses will be worse due to competitive pressure on baggage fees and other non-ticket charges.

Key events this week:

ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Philadelphia Fed manufacturing, Conference Board LEI, Thursday

Fed’s Mary Daly, Lorie Logan and Michelle Bowman speak, Thursday

Fed’s John Williams, Raphael Bostic speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 1.2% as of 11:28 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 2.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.4%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.8%

The Russell 2000 Index fell 0.6%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.0936

The British pound rose 0.3% to $1.3011

The Japanese yen rose 1.1% to 156.57 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.7% to $65,175.42

Ether rose 0.7% to $3,465.96

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced one basis point to 4.17%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.42%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 4.08%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.2% to $82.52 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $2,465.54 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Cecile Gutscher and Sujata Rao.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.