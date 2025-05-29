Stocks Get Tech Lift as Weak GDP Bolsters Fed Bets: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A tech rally after Nvidia Corp.’s solid results lifted stocks. That’s despite data showing a contraction in the US economy, which triggered bond gains on bets the Federal Reserve will cut rates twice this year. Traders also parsed a court ruling that blocked some of Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Most major industries in the S&P 500 rose, though the gauge traded off session highs. The world’s largest chipmaker jumped 3.5% after soothing investor fears about a China slowdown. Treasury two-year yields, which are more sensitive to imminent policy moves, dropped three basis points to 3.95%. The dollar fell against all developed-market currencies.

Gross domestic product decreased at a 0.2% annualized pace in the first quarter, the second estimate from the Bureau of Economic Analysis showed Thursday. That compared with an initially reported 0.3% decline. The economy’s primary growth engine — consumer spending — advanced 1.2%, compared with an initial estimate of 1.8%.

“Historic and more current data brought no surprises,” said Neil Birrell at Premier Miton Investors. “Even if that had been the case, the focus would have remained firmly on the here and now — tariffs, courts, China, Nvidia, yields and equity markets.”

Two of Wall Street’s top investment banks cautioned that the impact of a court ruling striking down many of Trump’s tariff measures may prove limited. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Alec Phillips said “this ruling represents a setback for the administration’s tariff plans and increases uncertainty but might not change the final outcome for most major US trading partners.”

“The tariff levels that we had yesterday are probably going to be the tariff levels that we have tomorrow, because there are so many different authorities the administration can reach into to put it back together,” Michael Zezas, Morgan Stanley’s global head of fixed income and thematic research, told Bloomberg Television.

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.1%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.45%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index lost 0.3%.

Corporate Highlights:

Best Buy Co. reduced its sales and profit outlook as the electronics retailer grapples with tariffs on imports from China, its top source of goods.

United Airlines Holdings Inc. and JetBlue Airways Corp. agreed to a far-reaching partnership that will allow travelers to use loyalty points and book flights across the two carriers.

Kohl’s Corp. reported better-than-expected comparable sales, a positive sign amid a tumultuous run of events for the retailer.

Foot Locker Inc.’s sales slump persisted in the latest quarter, a potential headache for Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. as it prepares to acquire the struggling sneaker chain.

Salesforce Inc. raised its annual sales forecast, suggesting that its AI agent product is on a path to contribute significant revenue.

HP Inc.’s profit outlook fell short of estimates and it cut the annual earnings forecast, pointing toward a weaker economy and continuing costs from US tariffs on goods from China.

C3.ai Inc. soared as the software company reported fourth-quarter results that beat expectations and announced the renewal of its partnership with Baker Hughes Co.

Royal Bank of Canada missed estimates after setting aside more money than expected to cover possible loan losses amid a faltering economy even as income rose across most business lines.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce beat estimates on higher revenue across the business, including at its capital-markets unit, which was boosted by volatile trading conditions.

LVMH’s deputy chief executive officer said Chinese customers have been pulling back on travel and consumer spending, indicating that a slump in demand for luxury goods may still have some way to run.

