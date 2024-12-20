Stocks Head for Worst Week in a Month After Fed: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Major US stock indexes are on track for their worst week since mid-November after the Federal Reserve’s decision to be more cautious about cutting interest rates next year roiled markets. Treasuries sold off for a second consecutive week.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 rose on Friday — paring a steeper weekly selloff — after fresh data calmed anxieties about inflation. Bloomberg’s dollar gauge saw its worst intraday drop this month. While Treasury yields are lower across the curve on Friday, the 10-year rate has climbed as least 12 basis points this week.

The Fed shook markets earlier this week when it scaled back the number of cuts it anticipates in 2025. A relentless stream of data showing how strong the economy is only validated the central bank’s view. With Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s focus on inflation progress, the muted personal consumption expenditures data for November that released Friday will likely reassure policymakers — and investors — that the economy is cooling despite being robust.

“I don’t know why we always have to be reminded that the Fed not cutting rates — or not cutting rates as fast — is actually good news if it’s driven by stronger economic data, and that’s exactly what the Fed is telling us,” Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth, said in an interview, adding that the selloff after the Fed meeting was a “major overreaction.”

The Fed is now likely to wait and see how tariff and immigration policies unfold over the next coming months before implementing another cut, said Olu Sonola, Fitch Ratings’ head of US economic research. With the central bank facing these policy uncertainties from the incoming administration, odds still favor a pause on rate cuts in January, said Chris Larkin, managing director, trading and investing, E*Trade from Morgan Stanley.

Concerns are also growing about the implications of the Republican-led House rejecting a temporary funding plan backed by President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday, with a US government shutdown looming in less than 24 hours.

“The real problem is the shutdown, one wasn’t expecting this, it’s a surprise for the market, just as the Fed was a surprise, all in all this week is a difficult one,” said Jeanne Asseraf-Bitton, head of research and strategy at BFT IM in Paris.

Meanwhile, US consumer sentiment rose for a fifth month in December. The sentiment index continues to reflect an improving outlook among Republicans after November’s election, while Democrats grow more downbeat.

Friday’s US options expiration, which has historically stoked turbulence, offers a final hurdle to end-of-year calm. The quarterly “triple-witching” will see some $6.5 trillion worth of options tied to individual stocks, indexes and exchange-traded funds fall off the board, this year’s largest, according to an estimate from derivatives analytical firm Asym 500.

Brazilian markets bounced at the end of the week amid extraordinary central bank moves to curb a selloff in the currency. The real pared weekly losses.

Meanwhile, the UK’s long-term government borrowing costs are approaching the highest level since 1998 as investors struggle to work out how much the Bank of England will cut interest rates next year. In just one week, the market went from wagering on the possibility of four interest rate cuts next year to fewer than two, and then back to entertaining the chance of three.

In Asia, China’s one-year bond yield slumped to 1% for the first time since the global financial crisis, as traders ramped up bets on monetary easing.

The yen trimmed weekly losses after Japan’s key inflation gauge strengthened for the first time in three months and Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato warned against currency speculation. A key gauge of Asian shares dropped for a sixth day.

Crude oil prices headed for a weekly decline.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.4% as of 3:09 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.5%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.5%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.6%

The euro rose 0.8% to $1.0443

The British pound rose 0.8% to $1.2598

The Japanese yen rose 0.9% to 156.10 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.4% to $96,913.14

Ether rose 1.4% to $3,464.44

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.52%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.29%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined seven basis points to 4.51%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $69.50 a barrel

Spot gold rose 1.2% to $2,626.23 an ounce

