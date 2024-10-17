Stocks Hit New Highs on Signs Consumer Holding Up: Markets Wrap

6 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose and bonds fell after a solid retail sales report bolstered optimism the Federal Reserve will be able to achieve a soft landing.

Equities hit fresh all-time highs as the data underscored strong consumer demand that continues to power the world’s largest economy. Tech shares led gains on Thursday after Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. raised its target for 2024 revenue growth. Treasury yields climbed, with traders trimming bets on Fed rate cuts. The euro dropped after the European Central Bank eased policy for the third time this year.

US retail sales strengthened in September by more than forecast in a broad advance. The value of retail purchases, unadjusted for inflation, increased 0.4% after a 0.1% gain in August. Excluding autos and gasoline stations, sales climbed 0.7%. Meantime, US jobless claims unexpectedly fell after jumping the previous week in Southeastern states affected by Hurricane Helene.

“Retail sales came in well above expectations and continue to defy the weak economy thesis,” said Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial. “The implications for monetary policy center on whether the Fed worries that the renewed strength in the economy fuels an uptick in inflation, although expectations remain that there will be a 25 basis point cut at the next meeting.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%, heading toward its 47th record in 2024. The Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.2%. Nvidia Corp. led gains in megacaps. the Russell 2000 fluctuated. Travelers Cos. soared 7% on a profit beat even after a larger-than-anticipated catastrophe loss driven by Hurricane Helene. Netflix Inc. dropped ahead of its earnings report.

Treasury 10-year yields advanced seven basis points to 4.09%. The yen slid to touch the key psychological level of 150 per dollar, bringing the risk of intervention by Japan back into focus. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $70.83 a barrel.

“Real wage growth and underlying demand for goods and services are overshadowing negative sentiment,” said David Russell at TradeStation. “The economy continues to accelerate thanks to the US consumer, and may improve further as lower fuel prices kick in. Today’s numbers make a recession look even less likely. Santa could be coming to town this year. In fact, he might already be here.”

Jeff Roach at LPL Research says strong consumer spending in September suggests economic growth in the previous quarter was solidly above trend. Looking ahead, investors need to monitor any signs that the unemployed are finding it more difficult to earn a paycheck.

“Our baseline remains that the Fed will likely cut a quarter of a percent in both November and December,” he said.

“Treasuries were under pressure ahead of the data and since the headlines, we’ve seen an extension of the price action,” said Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets. “The upside in consumption reinforces investors’ perception that September was a strong month for the US real economy.”

To Bret Kenwell at eToro, if the data continues to come in strong, it could force investors to lower their expectations of Fed rate cuts going forward.

“While rate cuts do matter for the market, they’re not the only thing that matters. Consider how well the market has done this year despite wild fluctuations in interest rate expectations, as earnings and the economy have powered stocks higher,” he noted. “So long as these pillars remain in place, it should bode well for equities.”

While US stocks are hovering near a record, at least one group of investors — sytematic funds — is reducing its equity exposure amid rising price swings. But if history is any guide, the trend will reverse after the election.

The CBOE Volatility Index, or the VIX, is trading near 20, up from its average reading of 15 this year through September. That’s created selling pressure for rules-based systematic funds that typically take cues from the market direction.

Historically, price swings tend to rise leading up to the US Presidential Election as political uncertainty gets on traders’ nerves, before subsiding shortly after, says Tanvir Sandhu, Bloomberg Intelligence’s chief global derivatives strategist.

Corporate Highlights:

Allstate Corp. posted $630 million in catastrophe losses in September related to Hurricane Helene.

Expedia Group Inc. rallied after the Financial Times reported that Uber Technologies Inc. explored a possible bid for the online travel-booking company.

Alcoa Corp. gained as strong alumina prices boosted quarterly earnings to the highest in more than two years.

Elevance Health Inc. shares sank in early trading after the insurer cut its outlook for the year, signaling wider problems in the sector that sent rival insurers’ shares down.

Infosys Ltd. raised its annual sales forecast for the second time this year, suggesting clients are again willing to spend on software services thanks to resilient growth and slowing inflation in major economies.

Key events this week:

China GDP, Friday

US housing starts, Friday

Fed’s Christopher Waller, Neel Kashkari speak, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 9:55 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.5%

The Russell 2000 Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.3% to $1.0832

The British pound was little changed at $1.2996

The Japanese yen fell 0.1% to 149.83 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.8% to $67,103.38

Ether fell 0.4% to $2,606.24

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 4.09%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.20%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.08%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.6% to $70.83 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $2,688.48 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.