Stocks in Asia Cautious as Traders Await Nvidia: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks in Asia traded in tight ranges following a sluggish day on Wall Street, as investors prepared for a slew of earnings that will set the tone for risk assets.

Equity benchmarks in Australia and South Korea edged slightly lower on Wednesday. Japanese stocks also faced headwinds from the recent appreciation in the yen. Two-year Treasury yields, which are more sensitive to interest-rate policy, fell four basis points in early Asian trading.

Investors are looking for any clues on whether the artificial-intelligence euphoria has more room to run with the world’s currently most influential stock, Nvidia Corp., set to report earnings. Weak sentiment toward the tech sector may linger following disappointing results earlier this week from Chinese e-commerce firm PDD Holdings Inc. Chinese companies Cnooc Ltd., BYD Co. and Meituan are all set to report earnings on Wednesday.

“Nvidia’s results will be looked upon as a make-or-break moment for global markets, given the extreme optimism priced around AI stocks over the past year,” Jun Rong Yeap, a market strategist with IG Asia Pte., wrote in a note. “Its share price currently hanging around recent high suggests expectations in place for the AI darling to deliver yet again, which may also set the stage for some aggressive unwinding in the event of any negative surprises.”

Investors are gearing up for big swings in Nvidia’s shares after the $3.2 trillion company reports. Trading in the options market implies a nearly 10% move in either direction on the day following the results. The stock has rallied about 160% this year and 1,000% from its October 2022 bear-market low.

Analysts, on average, are predicting that the giant chipmaker will project revenue growth of more than 70% for the current quarter. Some are estimating an even larger surge. Nvidia’s results and forecast also will serve as a barometer for AI spending across much of the technology industry.

In other markets, Bitcoin fell below the $60,000 level early Wednesday as part of a broad crypto market retreat that included a sharp drop in second-largest token Ether. Oil rose on Wednesday after sliding in the previous session to end a three-day rally.

In economic data, US consumer confidence rose to a six-month high in August as more upbeat views of the economy and inflation offset waning optimism about the labor market. Australian bond yields slipped ahead of the nation’s monthly inflation data.

With questions swirling around Federal Reserve policy, the state of the economy and the US presidential race, at least one thing seems clear on Wall Street: spending on AI is still key.

“We remain bullish, but risks are now skewed to the downside over the very near-term,” Chris Senyek at Wolfe Research said of markets before a key US payrolls report on Sept. 6. “From a seasonal perspective, we enter a weaker period that is even more amplified in election years.”

Key events this week:

Nvidia earnings, Wednesday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic and Christopher Waller speak, Wednesday

Eurozone consumer confidence, Thursday

US GDP, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Raphael Bostic speaks, Thursday

Japan unemployment, Tokyo CPI, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

Eurozone CPI, unemployment, Friday

US personal income, spending, PCE; consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures fell 0.1% as of 9:08 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.2%

Japan’s Topix fell 0.1%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.5%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1175

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.04 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1237 per dollar

The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.6790

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 4% to $59,403.01

Ether fell 5.1% to $2,449.6

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.82%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 3.90%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.4% to $75.82 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Rita Nazareth.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.