Stocks Lose Steam After Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks fell and bond yields rose in a quiet post-holiday session, with mixed jobless claims data doing little to alter bets on the Federal Reserve interest-rate outlook.

The S&P 500 halted a rally that drove the gauge to its best Christmas Eve performance since 1974, according to data compiled by Bespoke Investment Group. With major European markets closed, trading volume was slim. Nvidia Corp. led losses in megacaps. Bitcoin sank as traders reduced their risk exposure after a record-breaking run.

Recurring applications for US unemployment benefits rose to the highest in more than three years, adding to signs that it is taking longer for out-of-work people to find a job. Initial claims, meanwhile, ticked down to 219,000 in the week ended Dec. 21.

“Employment claims has too much noise to spark a move,” said Andrew Brenner at NatAlliance Securities. “Direction for now in bonds is lower and steeper, but that could change on a dime. As for Fed outlook, they believe they have convinced the markets that the recalibration phase is over. And that the number of rate cuts next year will be minimal.”

The S&P 500 fell 0.3%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.2%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.63%. That’s ahead of a $44 billion seven-year note sale. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index added 0.1%.

Corporate Highlights:

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. agreed to merge its South Korean operations with E-Mart Inc.’s e-commerce platform to better compete in the country’s fast-paced online retail sector.

Apple Inc.’s price target was raised to a Street-high of $325 from $300 at Wedbush, which said the company is “heading into a multi-year AI-driven iPhone upgrade cycle.”

Progressive Corp. was upgraded to outperform from market perform at Raymond James, which wrote the company’s “long-term record of growth and value creation makes it a core holding for large cap growth investors.”

Key events this week:

Japan Tokyo CPI, unemployment, industrial production, retail sales, Friday

US goods trade, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.3% as of 10:19 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro was unchanged at $1.0407

The British pound fell 0.4% to $1.2511

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 157.94 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 3% to $95,483.48

Ether fell 3.7% to $3,335.69

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.63%

Germany’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 2.32%

Britain’s 10-year yield was unchanged at 4.58%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.2% to $70.21 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.7% to $2,634.13 an ounce

