Stocks Notch Modest Gains as Jobs Data Looms Ahead: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Global stock markets inched higher as investors remained mostly on the sidelines ahead of Friday’s payrolls data. In Europe, the central bank will almost certainly lower interest rates.

S&P 500 futures gained 0.2% after the US benchmark closed little changed in the previous session. European and Asia stocks posted modest moves, with light trading volumes across the board. The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis point to 4.37% as Wednesday’s rally faded.

Traders are awaiting fresh data on the state of the US economy after recent prints have signaled that US President Donald Trump’s trade war was hurting the economy. Meanwhile, the wild swings sparked by Trump’s tariff announcements in April and subsequent rebound have given way to more subdued, two-way trading in recent weeks.

Friday’s jobs report is expected to show that growth in nonfarm payrolls slowed and the unemployment rate remained steady.

“Consensus is for lower job creation,” said Ulrich Urbahn, head of multi-asset strategy and research at Berenberg. “I think there must be a big surprise to the downside for volatility to increase.”

The European Central Bank is set to lower rates for an eighth time later on Thursday. Another reduction is expected in September, when trade talks with the US should have concluded and fresh forecasts will reveal the tariffs’ full implications. The euro traded steadily after advancing more than 10% against the dollar year-to-date.

In Japan, government bonds rose after an auction of 30-year debt was better than many investors had feared.

Corporate Highlights:

Citigroup Inc. will cut its technology employee workforce in China by about 3,500 as part of its global simplification efforts.

Wise Plc is planning to list its shares in the US, the latest blow to London’s stock market.

Chinese officials summoned the heads of major electric vehicle makers, including BYD Co., to address concerns about the long-running price war, Bloomberg News has reported.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc plunged 26% in early trading after the discount airline reported earnings that missed estimates and refrained from providing a guidance, citing poor visibility.

Cobalt Holdings Plc has decided not to proceed with its planned initial public offering in London.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.2% as of 8:49 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.2%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.8%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was unchanged at $1.1417

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 143.29 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.1% to 7.1801 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3564

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $104,501.98

Ether was little changed at $2,604.55

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.37%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.61%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 0.4% to $65.11 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

