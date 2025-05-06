Stocks Pare Declines Amid US Trade-Deal Hopes: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street’s mood remained bound to the repercussions of Donald Trump’s trade war, with stocks moving away from session lows amid hopes the US will strike deals with some top commercial partners soon.

As investors awaited any breakthroughs in tariff talks, the S&P 500 trimmed about half of a slide that earlier topped 1%. Trump said he will be making a “big announcement” before he departs on his trip to the Middle East next week — though he did not say what it will be about. Both the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar rose as Trump said the USMCA is “very effective” and he doesn’t know if it’s necessary to renegotiate the trade deal anymore.

Earlier Tuesday, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said many countries have good offers, reiterating that some deals may be announced as soon as this week. He also noted the possibility of a “substantial reduction” in tariffs on US goods.

“While we expect trends to weaken in the coming months once higher-priced tariffed goods start to hit shelves, we believe markets are likely to look through near-term economic weakness amid signs of progress on trade negotiations,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management.

Yet following a historic winning run for stocks, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists say current valuations leave little room for the recent rally to continue. For JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists, US assets are “not a good place to hide.” At HSBC, Max Kettner remains tactically cautious as “fundamentals remain dire.”

In the bond market, shorter maturities outperformed longer ones ahead of Wednesday’s Federal Reserve decision. While Trump has been ratcheting up pressure on the central bank to resume cutting rates, officials have mostly emphasized a need to wait and see how trade policies implemented last month affect the economy.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4%. The Nasdaq 100 slid 0.7%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.5%. Traders also kept an eye on the impacts of Germany’s parliament vote, with the DAX Index trimming losses after conservative leader Friedrich Merz secured backing as the new chancellor on the second attempt.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.35%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%.

The steep recovery in equities over the past two weeks is typical of bear-market rallies, and the erratic swings mean almost every investor will experience pain whichever direction the market suddenly moves.

“If the tariff announcements are reversed quickly with little lasting economic damage, this does suggest that the downside risks are limited. Nonetheless, at current valuations, we also think the upside is limited,” Goldman Sachs strategist Peter Oppenheimer wrote.

Meantime, billionaire investor Paul Tudor Jones said he expects Trump to dial back China tariffs by 50%, but said stock markets could hit new lows even if he does.

“You have Trump, who’s locked in on tariffs; you have the Fed, who’s locked in on not cutting rates,” said Jones, founder of macro hedge fund Tudor Investment Corp., speaking on CNBC Tuesday. “That’s not good for the stock market.”

Bank of America Corp.’s individual-investor clients snapped up stocks for 21 consecutive weeks through last Friday, the longest buying streak in the firm’s data history going back to 2008, strategists led by Jill Carey Hall said Tuesday in a research note.

The cohort has been piling into US equities through a volatile start to 2025 marked by worries around Trump’s tariff regime, building positions in both exchange-traded funds and single stocks. Eight of 11 S&P 500 sectors have net inflows by the group year-to-date, according to BofA data.

“This market reality suggests heightened short-term volatility is likely to persist but also presents opportunities for investors with longer-term perspectives to capitalize on short-term market dislocations,” said George Maris at Principal Asset Management.

Corporate Highlights:

Two chipmakers reporting earnings in the coming days will give investors insight into how demand for artificial intelligence infrastructure is holding up a few weeks ahead of Nvidia Corp.’s results. Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set to report results Tuesday after market close while Arm Holdings Plc will give its earnings figures postmarket on Wednesday.

Palantir Technologies Inc. tumbled after its financial results and projections failed to live up to investors’ lofty expectations.

Ford Motor Co. suspended its full-year financial guidance and said Trump’s auto tariffs will take a toll on profit, joining rivals stung by volatile global trade policies.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. reiterated its 2025 revenue forecast after posting better-than-expected sales for the first quarter, raising questions about the future as it shifts from making copycat weight-loss drugs to selling discounted versions of Novo Nordisk A/S’s blockbuster Wegovy.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co. said earnings this year will be at the lower end of its guidance as a difficult crop trading market is complicated by mounting trade and biofuel policy uncertainty.

Marriott International Inc. lowered its estimates for a key measure of revenue growth, joining the ranks of hotel companies adjusting expectations for an uncertain economic moment.

DoorDash Inc. is buying hospitality tech company SevenRooms Inc. for $1.2 billion, hours after confirming its plans to acquire London-based delivery Deliveroo Plc, underscoring its appetite for aggressive global expansion.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% as of 12:23 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.5%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1344

The British pound rose 0.5% to $1.3358

The Japanese yen rose 0.6% to 142.78 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $94,514.03

Ether fell 2.3% to $1,768

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.35%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.54%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.51%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 4.1% to $59.48 a barrel

Spot gold rose 2% to $3,400.24 an ounce

–With assistance from Sujata Rao and John Viljoen.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.