Stocks Pare Losses on Powell’s Inflation Remarks: Markets Wrap

12 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks pared losses after Jerome Powell eased Wall Street’s concerns about lack of inflation progress, saying a reference on that front in the Federal Reserve’s policy statement wasn’t meant to send any signal.

The S&P 500 trimmed by half a slide that earlier approached 1%. Big tech remained under pressure ahead of the start of the group’s earnings season, with Meta Platforms Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Tesla Inc. reporting their numbers after the closing bell. Treasury yields came off session highs. The dollar was little changed.

*POWELL: WE DON’T NEED 2% INFLATION TO CUT RATES AGAIN

The Federal Open Market Committee kept the federal funds rate in a range of 4.25%-4.5%. In a statement, officials repeated that inflation remains “somewhat elevated” but removed a reference to it having made progress toward their 2% goal. Later, Powell clarified the reference to inflation was just a decision to shorten the sentence, rather than send any sort of meaningful signal.

“Never mind, says Powell,” noted Peter Boockvar, author of The Boock Report. “Jay Powell in his presser said the tweaks in comments on the labor market and inflation in the FOMC statement should not be interpreted as a signal.”

To Krishna Guha at Evercore, Powell’s press conference is coming across as “appreciably less hawkish” than the statement updates.

The S&P 500 fell 0.6%. The Nasdaq 100 dropped 0.4%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 0.3%.

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.55%. The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed. The loonie pared losses after the Bank of Canada cut rates, but dropped guidance on any further adjustments to borrowing costs.

Wall Street’s Reaction to Fed:

David Russell at TradeStation:

The statement was a little hawkish, but policymakers are on hold with a long break until the March meeting. Data between now and then will set the tone for that next big decision.

Seema Shah at Principal Asset Management:

The market is already jumping on the omission of inflation progress from the FOMC statement as a hawkish signal. Certainly, the plateauing in inflation improvement means that a rate cut is currently not a desperate requirement, so a pause makes sense.

Yet, in terms of guidance, the reality is that the Fed is simply trying to respond to the data and the new administration’s policies as they unfold. At times like these, when government policy – particularly tariff policy – is so uncertain, they do not have a forecasting edge. Keeping policy rates on hold until a clear direction starts to emerge is sensible.

But make no mistake, if next month brings a second consecutive soft inflation print, coupled with a slight weakening in jobs growth, we may start to hear a renewed dovish tone to Fedspeak.

Matthew Morgan at Jupiter Asset Management:

While the Fed is increasingly worried about data pointing to sticky inflation and resilient US growth, as we head through 2025 investors will need to be vigilant for the impact that “higher for longer” could have on the economy. The overwhelming strength of the US relative to the rest of the world, a stronger dollar, and diverging global policy have the potential to create instability at a time when consumption, jobs, and housing in the US may be starting to cool. We expect volatility to continue but government bonds look attractive at these levels as a hedge against an economic surprise.

Sameer Samana at Wells Fargo Investment:

Markets had hoped for more in statement about what it would take to restart for cuts, which was probably unreasonable given recent data on the labor market and inflation, but it still led to disappointment.

We would continue to focus on why the Fed won’t cut anytime soon, specifically a strong economy and labor, which bodes well for solid corporate earnings growth.

We would be buyers of U.S. large-cap, and the energy, communications services, financials, and industrials sectors on pullbacks.

Greg McBride at Bankrate:

The progress toward 2% inflation has stalled out, and the Fed knows it. They gave no indication in their post-meeting statement that a resumption of rate cuts is likely at the next meeting in March. It will take a run of good inflation data to get us there, whenever that may be.

Ian Lyngen at BMO Capital Markets:

In essence, the Fed took the active language out of the statement — “made progress” dropped for inflation and “generally eased” was removed for employment. It’s a reasonable interpretation that the downward trajectory has stalled — hence the bearish response in Treasuries.

Jeffrey J. Roach at LPL Financial:

With the data we have currently, the Fed would likely hold rates unchanged at their March 19 meeting. Solid income growth for most households over the past year has kept services inflation elevated. Businesses are expanding operations, consumers have a healthy appetite for travel and leisure, and animal spirits are still elevated. These conditions make it difficult for the Fed to cut rates without reigniting broad inflation pressures.

Aside from the Fed decision, traders will soon shift gears to the start of the megacap earnings season.

While profits from the Magnificent Seven behemoths are still rising — and far outpacing the rest of the market — growth is projected to come in at the slowest pace in almost two years.

Those briefings have headier stakes now, thanks to DeepSeek. The US tech behemoths are under increasing scrutiny for their spending on artificial intelligence and the meager returns they’re generating from the technology, as virtually all of Wall Street tries to understand how the Chinese AI upstart managed, seemingly overnight, to catch up at what appears to be a sliver of the cost.

The recent volatility among tech giants has been particularly worrisome for Wall Street, as the S&P 500’s leadership hasn’t been this concentrated in more than 20 years. Data shows that less than one-third of index members were able to outperform the S&P 500 during the past two years, as Bank of America Corp. strategist Michael Hartnett has called out.

That resembles the run-up to the dot-com bubble at the end of the 1990s, when a similarly slim cadre of stocks were beating the benchmark. The risks for markets from such concentration have been on display this week, as the DeepSeek jolt wiped out half a trillion dollars of Nvidia’s market value.

“The DeepSeek correction in tech stocks has not changed the overall concentration problem in the S&P 500,” said Torsten Slok at Apollo. “Investors in the S&P 500 continue to be dramatically over-exposed to the tech sector.”

The tech-led selloff in US equities at the start of this week was just a blip, given the positive outlook for the economy, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists.

That slump isn’t a harbinger of a sustained decline in stocks, the Goldman team led by Peter Oppenheimer wrote in a note.

“Most bear markets are triggered by expectations of falling profits driven by fears of recession,” which has a low probability of occurring in the next 12 months, the strategists said.

US stocks are at a critical juncture where a disorderly selloff in artificial intelligence-related stocks risks sinking the broader market, according to Pictet Wealth Management.

Although US equities remain a top pick at the firm, valuations look vulnerable after a 70% rally in the S&P 500 since late 2022 that was driven by a small group of tech stocks, according to Geraldine Sundstrom, head of investment offering at Pictet Wealth.

“This type of concentration typically doesn’t last forever and we feel stocks will mean revert to an environment where the performance is broader,” Sundstrom said at a media roundtable event in London.

The advent of cheaper artificial intelligence models is a “net positive” for global equity markets as it will fuel incremental growth, bring forward efficiency gains and drive inflation lower, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists Dubravko Lakos-Bujas.

“The DeepSeek selloff is an example of an unexpected surprise that cut right through the market’s crown jewels, the Magnificent Seven,” said David Laut at Abound Financial. “While the markets have staged a nice rebound since Monday’s declines, a larger correction doesn’t happen without the crown jewels being stolen or at least threatened, and that’s exactly what happened on Monday. A larger correction in AI is still possible.”

Laut also noted that this week’s stock market volatility is a window of what to expect this year.

Corporate Highlights:

Trump Media and Technology Group Corp. launched a financial-services and fintech brand dubbed Truth.Fi, with a focus on crypto and customized exchange-traded funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. representatives met with Donald Trump’s antitrust enforcers on Tuesday over its $14 billion bid to buy Juniper Networks Inc., according to people familiar with the matter.

Apple Inc. has been secretly working with SpaceX and T-Mobile US Inc. to add support for the Starlink network in its latest iPhone software, providing an alternative to the company’s in-house satellite-communication service.

ASML Holding NV reported booking orders worth twice as much as analysts expected, as the artificial intelligence boom fuels demand for its chipmaking machines.

Nasdaq Inc. Chief Executive Officer Adena Friedman said she expects a strong environment for initial public offerings in the second quarter and balance of 2025 as investors gain confidence from stabilizing interest rates and inflation.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. published benchmark scores and touted what it called world-leading performance with its new artificial intelligence model release.

Starbucks Corp. reported better-than-expected quarterly results, luring back lapsed customers with coffee-focused ads and by removing extra charges for nondairy milk.

T-Mobile US Inc. reported fourth-quarter results that beat analysts’ projections, benefiting from continued growth in wireless subscribers and home internet customers.

Cigna Group plans to limit patients’ out-of-pocket expenses for medications as the insurer faces pressure from Washington over its role in prescription costs.

Bankrupt Spirit Airlines Inc. rejected a new acquisition offer from the parent of Frontier Airlines but said it remains open to a long-discussed combination of the budget carriers.

Spotify Technology SA won dismissal of a lawsuit alleging it made a change to its premium service that cheated songwriters out of royalties.

A judge ordered Paramount Global to hand over some internal files to a pension fund that’s raising questions about the acquisition by Skydance Media, which shifts control of the storied Hollywood studio to producer David Ellison.

Key events this week:

Eurozone ECB rate decision, consumer confidence, unemployment, GDP, Thursday

US GDP, jobless claims, Thursday

Apple, Deutsche Bank earnings, Thursday

US personal income & spending, PCE inflation, employment cost index, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 fell 0.6% as of 3:19 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 fell 0.4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.3%

The MSCI World Index fell 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0415

The British pound was little changed at $1.2444

The Japanese yen rose 0.2% to 155.28 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.2% to $103,522.51

Ether rose 2.1% to $3,116.97

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.56%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.62%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1.2% to $72.88 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.3% to $2,754.81 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Margaryta Kirakosian, Sujata Rao and Aya Wagatsuma.

©2025 Bloomberg L.P.