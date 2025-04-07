Stocks Quickly Wipe Out Losses as Bonds Tumble: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks halted a selling stampede as Wall Street traders sought signs of a bottom after a $9.5 trillion global wipeout that put the S&P 500 on the brink of a bear market.

The S&P 500 rose 3% on Monday, reversing an earlier slide of about 5%. Bonds erased their rally, but markets continued to price around 100 basis points in policy easing by the end of 2025- equivalent to four quarter-point cuts.

Traders looking for a bottom in equities are facing the prospect of another bumpy week in global markets amid fears that a full-fledged trade war will sink the economy into a recession. Wall Street billionaires Bill Ackman and Stanley Druckenmiller slammed Trump’s decision to launch expansive global tariffs, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Chief Executive Officer Jamie Dimon urged a quick resolution.

National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told Fox News that more than 50 countries have proposed “great” deals in response to US tariffs.

“For now, it looks like news out of Washington will continue to drive the market’s swings, one way or the other, said according to Chris Larkin at E*Trade from Morgan Stanley. “Some notable lows over the past few decades have been preceded by similar levels of volatility, although it’s always impossible to know when prices will eventually find their bottom.”

To Matt Maley at Miller Tabak, the tariff issue is far from the only one that has caused this decline, so those looking for a V-shaped recovery in the stock market will likely be very disappointed.

“We should see a strong bounce at some point soon, but the process of repricing the market to its realistic economic outlook will take time,” Maley said. “There will be plenty of time to get aggressive when it becomes more evident that the worst of the decline is behind us.”

HSBC strategist Max Kettner is making the case for a “very short-term bounce” in stock markets, with the Magnificent Seven possibly benefiting the most. However, any rebound will only set the stage for another leg lower, he warns. To Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, investors should be prepared for the S&P 500 to drop further if tariff angst doesn’t subside.

“Many metrics are at panic levels associated with meaningful bottoms over the past 40 years,” said Jonathan Krinsky at BTIG. “The issue is when you get into the capitulation zone, markets often move beyond what many think is likely or possible.”

Hedge funds recorded their largest-ever one-day net sales of global equities on the first day of trading after Trump’s sweeping tariffs announcement, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s prime brokerage desk. The same division at JPMorgan Chase & Co., which also saw aggressive selling among hedge funds, said declines in positioning would indicate the market is getting close to a tactical bottom.

Meantime, the retail crowd is the last group of investors that has yet to sell US equities, presenting an additional risk to the stock market, according to Goldman’s trading desk.

The slump in equities has taken US equity valuations to the lowest level since late 2023.

At Bespoke Investment Group, the strategists say investors are indeed look for signs of a break in the selling vortex.

“You’ll hear all sorts of opinions as to when and where the market will bottom out, but they’re all guesses, so ignore them,” they noted. “No one knows at this point.”

Larry Tentarelli at the Blue Chip Daily Trend Report, investors should maintain defensive positioning, above average cash levels, and reduced if any new buying until volatility comes down.

“Market direction will be based on the tariff news cycle to start the week,” he said. “If there is a material, positive change in the news cycle, markets could benefit. Until then, continue to expect very wide trading ranges.”

“The swift and sudden stock market decline is a repricing to reflect an impending recession from the burden of tariffs,” said Richard Saperstein at Treasury Partners. “Markets won’t rebound until tariffs are negotiated and reduced, until valuations move even lower to very compelling levels, and until fundamentals improve, and none of these factors are in the cards at this time.”

Wall Street forecasters are racing to temper their views on US equities as Trump’s sweeping tariffs threaten to upend the global economy.

JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s Dubravko Lakos-Bujas slashed his year-end forecast for the S&P 500 to 5,200 from 6,500 previously. Oppenheimer & Co.’s John Stoltzfus — the biggest bull among strategists until March — cut his outlook to 5,950 points from 7,100. Strategists at Evercore ISI, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Societe Generale SA have also reduced targets in recent days.

In a note to clients Monday, Stoltzfus said uncertainty was “at levels investors find hard to embrace.” This is being combined with “a negative pitch book that seemingly projects negative outcomes to infinity.”

“Our base case is that after an initial phase in which tariffs could rise further, US effective tariff rates should start to come down from 3Q,” said Solita Marcelli at UBS Global Wealth Management. We also expect the Fed to cut interest rates by 75-100 basis points to support the economy. In this scenario, we believe the S&P 500 can recover to 5,800 by year-end.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 3% as of 10:17 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 4%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.8%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.7%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0959

The British pound fell 0.5% to $1.2829

The Japanese yen fell 0.6% to 147.85 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.1% to $80,450.85

Ether rose 2% to $1,604.85

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced 16 basis points to 4.15%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced nine basis points to 2.67%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 17 basis points to 4.61%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.1% to $63.32 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

