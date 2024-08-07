Stocks Rally, Yen Drops as BOJ Eases Rate Worries: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rallied after the Bank of Japan moved to reassure markets in the wake of historic volatility sparked in part by its unexpected interest rate hike last week.

The Stoxx Europe 600 index rose 0.5%, with disappointing earnings reports from some of the region’s biggest companies tempering the advance. Futures on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were up about 0.6% after the underlying indexes rebounded more than 1% on Tuesday amid a wave of dip buying. Japanese stocks led a broad rally in Asia.

Bank of Japan Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida sent a strong dovish signal by pledging to refrain from hiking interest rates when the markets are unstable. The yen weakened by more than 2% against the dollar after his comments, which were the first public remarks by a BOJ board member since the bank raised rates on July 31.

That rate hike set off a three-day tumble in Japanese shares, a surge in the yen and a rapid unwinding of the currency carry trade that dragged down risk assets globally. Worries over a slowdown in the US economy and sky-high valuations for tech shares helped fuel a dramatic selloff on Monday, capping a three-week, $6.5 trillion stock wipeout.

“The markets are settling now,” said Ayesha Tariq, co-founder of MacroVisor, on Bloomberg TV. “I don’t think we’re done, though. Macro data is weakening and we are going into a tougher period in terms of seasonality. But we don’t think that there is going to be a sustained drawdown.”

Treasury yields ticked higher and a Bloomberg dollar index rose for a second day.

The Mexican peso, a carry trade target that tumbled after the BOJ rate hike, rose over 1% against the dollar Wednesday. The Australian dollar and its New Zealand counterpart both advanced too.

Among individual stock moves in Europe, Novo Nordisk shares plummeted after the Danish drugmaker cut its profit forecast for the year with its blockbuster weight-loss drug Wegovy falling short of expectations for quarterly sales. Commerzbank AG, sportswear maker Puma AG and skin-care products maker Beiersdorf AG also slumped after earnings misses.

Key events this week:

US consumer credit, Wednesday

Germany industrial production, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Thursday

China PPI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.5% as of 8:19 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.5%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.6%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.5%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.5%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.7%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.1%

The euro fell 0.1% to $1.0918

The Japanese yen fell 1.5% to 146.57 per dollar

The offshore yuan fell 0.4% to 7.1841 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2698

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.2% to $56,688.88

Ether was little changed at $2,491.64

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 3.91%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.23%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 3.95%

Commodities

Brent crude fell 0.2% to $76.34 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.