Stocks Rally as BOJ Hike Kickstarts Pivotal Day: Markets Wrap

4 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Global equities rallied Wednesday as the Bank of Japan kicked off a crucial day for markets by raising its benchmark interest rate to the highest since 2008. Tech stocks rebounded.

MSCI’s benchmark equity index for Asia rose 1.8% as Japanese lenders rallied. Chipmakers led gains in Europe, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 were set to erase Tuesday’s losses.

Later on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is expected to signal a potential rate cut for September. Meta Platforms Inc. is scheduled to report earnings after the close following disappointing results from Microsoft Corp. on Tuesday. Inflation data for the euro region is also due.

The action-packed day created gyrations across markets as traders digested the BOJ’s decision and geared up for the Fed. The yen fluctuated before trading 0.4% higher against the greenback. Treasuries steadied after falling in the previous four sessions, while a Bloomberg gauge of the dollar fell 0.2%.

“After this BOJ action, we think the US Fed will be back in the driving seat with its meeting due in less than 24 hours and the US employment report scheduled on Friday, ” said Homin Lee, a senior macro strategist at Lombard Odier.

Chipmakers rallied after Reuters reported that US President Joe Biden’s administration plans to exempt manufacturers from Japan, South Korea and the Netherlands from upcoming export restrictions to China. Japanese firm Tokyo Electron Ltd. led gains in Asian chip stocks, while ASML Holding NV jumped as much as 11% in Amsterdam.

Elsewhere, HSBC Holdings Plc gained 3% in London after announcing an additional return of $3 billion to shareholders.

In commodities, oil extended gains after Hamas said Israel killed its political leader, stoking tensions in a region that produces around a third of the world’s crude. Gold gained for a second day.

Corporate Highlights:

Noel Quinn signed off his final quarter as boss of HSBC Holdings Plc by announcing a further return of $3 billion to shareholders.

BBVA’s net income jumped in the second quarter, potentially providing tailwind in its campaign to take over competitor Banco Sabadell SA.

Danone SA’s revenue rose more than expected in the second quarter, driven by a recovery in the Asia region and the return of shoppers who’d turned from the brand amid cost-of-living pressures.

GSK Plc raised its profit forecast for the year as strong sales of drugs to treat HIV, cancer and lung disease helped drive the British drugmaker’s sales through the first half.

Key events this week:

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, Wednesday

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.9% as of 8:25 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.8%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.4%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.8%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.2%

The euro was little changed at $1.0818

The Japanese yen rose 0.4% to 152.13 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.2% to 7.2323 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.2833

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.3% to $66,404.51

Ether rose 1.3% to $3,323.73

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.15%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 2.32%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.01%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.8% to $80.03 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $2,418.09 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Swati Pandey, Matthew Burgess and Winnie Hsu.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.