Stocks Rally as China Stimulus Spurs Risk Appetite: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — European stocks and US equity futures advanced after a slew of stimulus measures from China aimed at shoring up economic growth spurred investor appetite for riskier assets.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index rose 0.7%, led by sectors exposed to China, including miners, luxury goods makers and automakers. Brent crude topped $75 a barrel and iron ore prices climbed, boosting the shares of Rio Tinto Plc and BHP Group Ltd. US equity futures pointed to gains at the Wall Street open and Treasuries declined.

Risk sentiment was buoyed by China’s broad package of monetary stimulus on Tuesday, which included reduced reserve requirements for banks and at least 800 billion yuan ($114 billion) of liquidity support for stocks.

While the news from Beijing helped offset the gloom of Monday’s weak European economic data, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. strategists warned that the region’s slowdown is a key risk for stocks.

“It takes time for the economic impact of stimulus in China to feed through to support Europe,” Michael Sneyd, global head of FX strategy and cross asset strategist at BNP Paribas, said on Bloomberg TV. “That China stimulus news is probably not enough to take off those downside risks in the European economy just yet.’

German carmakers jumped, with Mercedes-Benz Group AG, BMW AG and Volkswagen AG all rising more than 2%. At the same time, German firms suffer “structural” weakness in China’s electric vehicle market, and “it’s not quite clear they will benefit if the Chinese economy picks up,” Clemens Fuest, IFO Institute President, told Bloomberg TV.

In China, the policy blitz propelled a gauge of the nation’s stocks to its best day since July 2020. That helped lift the MSCI Inc. index of emerging-market equities more than than 1%.

The measures included a cut to a key short-term interest rate and plans to reduce the amount of money banks must hold in reserve to the lowest level since at least 2018, as well as other steps including a package to shore up the nation’s troubled property sector.

Oil prices climbed on news of the support and as a major Israeli strike on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon kept tensions high in the Middle East. Gold hit a fresh record of $2,640.11 per ounce.

The steps revealed by People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng came after several Federal Reserve officials on Monday appeared to leave the door open to additional large rate cuts in the US.

Traders have been wagering on nearly three-quarters of a point of policy easing by year-end, suggesting at least one more major rate cut is in store. Investors are now awaiting data on the Fed’s preferred price metric and US personal spending later this week for further clues on the depth of future reductions.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.7% as of 10:46 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 0.2%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 0.3%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.1%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 1.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1138

The Japanese yen fell 0.5% to 144.32 per dollar

The offshore yuan rose 0.4% to 7.0290 per dollar

The British pound rose 0.2% to $1.3374

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.4% to $63,546.57

Ether fell 0.5% to $2,648.99

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 3.79%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.19%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced six basis points to 3.98%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 2.3% to $75.60 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

