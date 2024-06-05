Stocks Remain Higher After ADP Payrolls Report: Markets Wrap

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stock futures rose after a private payrolls report pointed to a slowdown in the US labor market that would allow the Federal Reserve to start cutting interest rates.

Equities pushed higher in early trading after data showed hiring at US companies grew in May at the slowest pace since the start of the year. Private payrolls increased 152,000 last month, according to the ADP Research Institute. The median estimate called for a 175,000 increase. Treasuries barely budged.

Recent data indicate the labor market is cooling, but it’s been gradual through slower hiring rather than outright job cuts. Fed officials hope that trend will continue in order to rein in demand and tame inflation without putting millions of people out of work. Friday’s monthly employment report is expected to show the US added 185,000 jobs in May while the unemployment rate held steady.

“I think there is growing evidence of a slowing pace of demand for workers,” said Peter Boockvar at The Boock Report.

The S&P 500 was poised to extend gains into a fourth consecutive session. Treasury 10-year yields were little changed at 4.33%.

Traders almost hit the manic button on stocks in May, a contrarian sign for investors that has historically led to muted gains for US equities in following months.

The Bloomberg Intelligence Market Pulse Index, a sentiment gauge that acts as a contrarian signal, advanced within striking distance of “manic” territory last month, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. It’s a rare sign that has typically tempered US stock returns in the short-run, BI data show. In the three months following a manic reading, the Russell 3000 Index has gained an average 1.7%, compared with 9.1% after panic.

Corporate Highlights:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. reported revenue that beat analysts’ estimates on a big jump in sales of servers built to handle artificial intelligence work.

CrowdStrike Holdings Inc. delivered first-quarter earnings that beat Wall Street’s expectations, despite a pullback in spending that has challenged its cybersecurity rivals.

Alphabet Inc. named Anat Ashkenazi as its new chief financial officer, replacing Ruth Porat who announced last year she would be stepping down from the role.

Discount retailer Dollar Tree Inc. is reviewing options for its troubled Family Dollar business, including a potential sale or spinoff.

Key events this week:

Eurozone retail sales, ECB rate decision, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, trade, Thursday

China trade, forex reserves, Friday

Eurozone GDP, Friday

US unemployment rate, nonfarm payrolls, Friday

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.