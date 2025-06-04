Stocks Rise After US Jobs Surprise, Korea Jumps: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian stocks rose for the first time in four days after data showed the US labor market is holding up, easing concerns President Donald Trump’s tariff war is pushing the world economy into a downturn.

A regional gauge climbed 0.8%, with South Korea’s Kospi Index jumping 2.5% after the country elected a new president, capping six months of political chaos. The dollar edged down 0.1% and yield on the 10-year Treasuries dipped 1 basis point to 4.44%. Equity-index futures for the US were little changed while those for European shares rose 0.2%. Asian chip shares tracked their US peers higher on recovering AI trade.

Just days ahead of the US payrolls report, an unexpected increase in job openings buoyed market sentiment, sending the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq 100 higher. That helped offset investor angst after the Paris-based OECD said Trump’s combative trade policies have tipped the world economy into a downturn, with the US among the hardest hit.

“A confluence of clearer macro and political signals is giving markets fresh air,” said Hebe Chen, an analyst at Vantage Markets in Melbourne. “Optimism brewed on Wall Street overnight after upbeat job data, and was amplified in Asia by Korea’s post-election clarity. Together, they’ve handed investors a solid reason to stay risk-on.”

The rise in job openings reinforced the Federal Reserve’s assertion that the labor market is in a good place. While some economists fear a more notable weakening in coming months under the weight of tariffs, that hasn’t shown up in the data yet, supporting officials’ posture to keep rates steady.

The swaps market continued to price in two Federal Reserve rate reductions this year beginning in October. However, traders are ramping up bets that hedge against dramatic shifts in the path as questions on the economic impact of Trump’s administration evolving policies persist.

“We’re not seeing the shocks yet in terms of how the tariffs will impact the labor market, for example, how it will impact inflation,” Moritz Kraemer, chief economist and head of research at LBBW Bank, said on Bloomberg TV. “This is just deferred.”

On the trade front, the US reiterated that Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will talk “very soon.” The administration is actively monitoring China’s compliance with the Geneva trade agreement, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

The Office of the US Trade Representative has sent letters to trading partners to remind them of an upcoming deadline in negotiations, according to the White House. Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick said he’s “very optimistic” about prospects for a deal between the US and India.

South Korea’s equity benchmark climbed and is on track to enter a bull market, after Lee Jae-myung’s widely expected win in the presidential election ended a months-long political leadership vacuum.

“Market has good reason to react positively,” said Marcello Seongsoo Ahn, a portfolio manager at Quad Investment Management Co. “Mid-to-longer term, the new regime is likely to resume the R&D budget – which had been cut substantially” under previous governments, leading to higher valuations for multiple industries in Korea, he said.

Meanwhile, Asian nuclear-related shares gained after Constellation Energy agreed to sell power from an operating plant in Illinois to Meta.

Chip shares in Asia climbed after Nvidia and the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index advanced to their highest levels in several months on a continued return of enthusiasm for the AI trade.

“Fearful to miss out on this rally, investors are buying tech stocks, which have been underweight in investment portfolios this year,” said Jessica Amir, a market strategist at Moomoo Securities. “The reason FOMO is kicking in now is because earnings season just wrapped up,” and tech company results outperformed, she said.

In Asian corporate news, Toyota Industries Corp. shares slumped as much as 13% — the most in nine months — after a privatization deal. The proposal drew sharp criticism from investors and analysts, who say the plan significantly undervalues the company.

Separately, Trump raised steel and aluminum tariffs to 50% from 25%, following through on a pledge to boost US import taxes to help domestic manufacturers. Trump cast the move, which took effect at 12:01 a.m. Washington time on Wednesday, as necessary to protect national security.

In other commodities, oil steadied after gaining for two days.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 1:18 p.m. Tokyo time

Japan’s Topix rose 0.5%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.9%

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.7%

The Shanghai Composite rose 0.4%

Euro Stoxx 50 futures rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.1375

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.07 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1907 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $105,596.87

Ether rose 0.4% to $2,627.49

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.45%

Japan’s 10-year yield advanced 1.5 basis points to 1.495%

Australia’s 10-year yield declined two basis points to 4.24%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $63.17 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $3,358.43 an ounce

