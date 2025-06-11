Stocks Rise and Yields Fall on Subdued Inflation: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose and bond yields fell as a softer-than-estimated inflation reading strengthened the case for the Federal Reserve to cut interest rates.

The S&P 500 added 0.2%, with the US benchmark index up for a fourth straight day. Treasury yields dropped across the curve, with the move led by policy-sensitive shorter maturities. Traders priced in about two Fed reductions before the end of 2025. While the central bank’s next move is fully priced in for October, traders increased expectations for a cut in September.

The consumer price index, excluding the often volatile food and energy categories, increased 0.1% from April, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data out Wednesday. Compared with May of last year, the core CPI rose 2.8%, unchanged from the prior month. The overall CPI advanced 0.1%, and climbed 2.4% on an annual basis.

“Inflation’s cooling without killing momentum,” said said Haris Khurshid, chief investment officer at Chicago-based Karobaar Capital. “One cut is back in play, no question. Two depends on whether PPI and labor follow suit.”

Meanwhile, Trump said Wednesday a trade deal with China was done, subject to approval from him and President Xi Jinping.

Markets were watching whether the world’s top two economies could damp down tensions that economists say have tipped the global economy into a downturn. After two days of negotiations in London, US officials said Tuesday that both sides had established a framework to revive the flow of sensitive goods.

“We are getting a total of 55% tariffs, China is getting 10%,” Trump said in a post on social media, without elaborating.

Corporate Highlights:

Abu Dhabi’s main oil company is evaluating whether it can buy some of BP Plc’s key assets should the embattled British firm decide to break itself up or come under pressure to divest more units, according to people familiar with the matter.

UniCredit SpA will pull the takeover bid for Banco BPM SpA if the Italian government doesn’t clarify the conditions imposed on the deal, Chief Executive Officer Andrea Orcel said.

Inditex SA reported a muted start to the second quarter and warned that foreign-exchange fluctuations could have a greater impact on results this year than anticipated. The shares tumbled.

Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang projected that Europe’s artificial-intelligence computing capacity will increase by a factor of ten over the next two years, with more than 20 so-called AI factories in the works.

A consortium led by KKR & Co. raised its bid in a takeover battle for Assura Plc, valuing the UK healthcare landlord at £1.7 billion ($2.3 billion).

VietJet Aviation JSC is in talks to order about 100 additional Airbus SE narrowbody jets, Bloomberg News has reported.

Nintendo Co. sold 3.5 million-plus units of the Switch 2 in just four days, a record-breaking start for the company’s first new console in eight years.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 9:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.3%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.3% to $1.1459

The British pound was little changed at $1.3509

The Japanese yen was little changed at 144.95 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 0.2% to $109,777.62

Ether rose 1.4% to $2,813.44

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined three basis points to 4.44%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.53%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.57%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 1.8% to $66.14 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.3% to $3,335.23 an ounce

