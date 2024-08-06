Stocks Rise as Dip Buyers Emerge After Selloff: Markets Wrap

5 minutes

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose as dip buyers waded back into the market after a roughly $6.5 trillion selloff in from global equities over the past few weeks.

All major groups in the S&P 500 advanced, following the gauge’s worst rout in almost two years. Buying US shares after a slump of the scale witnessed over the past month has usually been profitable, according to Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s. Since 1980, the US benchmark has generated a median return of 6% in the three months that followed a 5% decline from a recent high.

“The market by any metric is ‘oversold’ and due for a bounce,” said Quincy Krosby at LPL Financial. “The lingering question now is whether the concerns that pushed the market into a cascade of selling are alleviated. Pockets of volatility are expected to continue.”

US Treasuries fell as demand for haven assets waned globally, with the market now turning to a $58 billion auction as the next test of investor appetite. Traders are also rowing back on expectations of deep cuts from the Federal Reserve. Swaps point to about 110 basis points of easing through this year, compared to as much as 150 basis points on Monday.

“The Fed worries about systemic risk in financial markets, not disappointed investors,” said David Donabedian at CIBC Private Wealth US. “Thus, the Fed is unlikely to change its course of action due to a stock market correction. Are we headed for a near term recession, or are markets overreacting? We believe slower growth is unfolding, not a recession.”

The S&P 500 trimmed earlier gains but still remained more than 1% higher. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” tech megacaps added 0.8%. The Russell 2000 of smaller companies rose 1.3%. Wall Street’s “fear gauge” — the VIX — tumbled after closing at the highest level since 2020. Caterpillar Inc. jumped on a bullish outlook. Uber Technologies Inc. rallied on better-than-expected orders.

Treasury 10-year yields climbed to 3.85%. The dollar rose 0.2%. Bitcoin and Ether rebounded.

Donabedian at CIBC says volatility may persist for awhile. But ultimately, he believes the secular bull market will continue. As easier monetary policy takes hold in the months ahead, it may also unleash a more balanced tone to equity returns, and the search for value beyond the Magnificent Seven, he noted.

“Volatility is likely to remain high in the near term,” said Mark Haefele at UBS Global Wealth Management. “But we believe recession fears are overdone, and that investors should focus on deploying cash in quality fixed income, tilting equity allocations toward ‘quality’ stocks, and diversifying portfolios across asset classes.”

To Lauren Goodwin at New York Life Investments, evidence against the prevailing “soft landing” view has forced the market to catch up to reality, but there’s not enough evidence to merit panic selling and an emergency acceleration of interest rate cuts.

“We would characterize the recent market pullback as a textbook correction, after months of low volatility so far in 2024,” said Carol Schleif at BMO Family Office. “The lack of volatility before the past few weeks is unusual, and our current correction is actually quite normal, especially during August, which historically is a volatile time for markets given lighter trading volumes and the summer doldrums.”

Schleif warns that while the equity market came to correction territory, it’s typically wise to let a bit of dust settle before putting new money to work as there is risk of “catching a falling knife.”

Long-term investors don’t need to worry about short-term gyrations, said Michael Sansoterra, chief investment officer at Silvant Capital Management.

“It’s good to have these washouts on occasion,” he said. “They keep investors honest.”

There’s at least one silver lining from this week’s drama on Wall Street and beyond: Key defensive investing strategies are alive and well — restoring faith in hedging trades that have misfired in recent years.

After failing to live up to their protective mission in the inflation-driven rout, Treasuries have rallied throughout the stock meltdown, taking their 60-day correlation with the S&P 500 ever closer to the negative territory that signals they’re hedging equities again.

Key events this week:

China trade, forex reserves, Wednesday

US consumer credit, Wednesday

Germany industrial production, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, Thursday

Fed’s Thomas Barkin speaks, Thursday

China PPI, CPI, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 1.1% as of 11:31 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1.1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.6%

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4%

The MSCI World Index rose 1.1%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.2%

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.0929

The British pound fell 0.6% to $1.2699

The Japanese yen fell 0.3% to 144.68 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.6% to $55,811.63

Ether rose 2.6% to $2,500.34

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced seven basis points to 3.85%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.18%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced four basis points to 3.91%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was little changed

Spot gold fell 0.9% to $2,388.08 an ounce

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

–With assistance from Robert Brand, Aya Wagatsuma, Rheaa Rao and Isabelle Lee.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.