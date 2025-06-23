Stocks Rise as Iran’s Response Sends Oil Below $70: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street traders drove stocks higher as oil tumbled, with Iran’s retaliatory strikes at a US air base in Qatar seen as limited and unable to trigger a broader economic fallout. The dollar fell.

The S&P 500 rose almost 1% as Qatar said it intercepted the Iranian attacks — without any casualties. West Texas Intermediate dropped below $70 as Iran’s response eased concerns that the conflict would immediately disrupt supplies from the Middle East. With the drop in energy prices, worries about an imminent threat to inflation abated, with bond yields down as Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman signaled support for a potential rate cut as soon as July.

Iran’s missile strike on Qatar was telegraphed and had been expected by the US and its allies, according to a person familiar with western intelligence assessments who asked not to be identified discussing private deliberations.

While details are still sparse at this stage, the message from Wall Street is clear: Early signs suggest the Iranian response is proving calibrated in order to send a retaliatory message, while limiting the risk of broader escalation. A controlled geopolitical response, in turn, may reduce the prospect of a broader supply-chain shock.

“Despite ominous headlines, we are not seeing an increase in oil prices or geopolitical tensions in the markets as fears of the conflict spreading remain low,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “Unless investors fear the conflict will spread and engulf the entire region and dramatically reduce oil supplies, then rising geopolitical tensions won’t be a material negative on this market.”

The Middle East accounts for about a third of global crude production, but there haven’t yet been any signs of disruption to physical oil flows, including for cargoes going through the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint. Since Israel’s attacks began, there have been signs that Iranian oil shipments out of the Gulf have risen rather than declined.

While a closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran would be the biggest upside risk to oil, investors should lean against overshoots in crude prices, according to Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

“First, Iran relies heavily on this passageway for its own exports. Closing it is unlikely as it would cripple its own economy. Second, the US and allies maintain strong naval presence in the region. Blocking the strait could trigger more severe military repercussions against Iran,” he said.

US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities are dominating headlines, but selloffs caused by geopolitical events tend to be brief, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

“History suggests most geopolitically-led selloffs are short-lived/modest,” strategists led by Michael Wilson wrote in a note on Monday. “Oil prices will determine whether volatility persists.”

According to the Morgan Stanley team, prior geopolitical risk events have led to some volatility for equities in the short term, but one, three and 12 months after the events, the S&P 500 has been up 2%, 3%, and 9%, on average, respectively.

Bond investors watching the latest geopolitical developments are on alert for hints on when the Fed will deliver the two 2025 rate cuts officials projected at their latest policy meeting.

Traders have been pricing in a solid chance that officials deliver a quarter-point reduction at their September meeting. Speeches by Fed officials and a reading of the central bank’s preferred gauge of inflation may help them hone the timing further.

Bowman said she would support lowering interest rates as soon as July and that, in her view, risks to the labor market could rise, while inflation appears to be on a sustained path toward the Fed’s 2% objective.

Her remarks echoed those from Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who said Friday that the central bank can lower interest rates as soon as next month, reiterating his view that the inflation hit from tariffs is likely to be short-lived.

Fed Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee said the central bank could resume rate cuts if the inflation hit from tariffs remains subdued, without weighing in on the exact timing of such a move.

Tesla Inc. jumped after the electric-vehicle giant rolled out its long-promised driverless taxi service to a handful of riders.

Novo Nordisk A/S scrapped a partnership with Hims & Hers Health Inc. after less than two months, saying the US company is using “deceptive marketing” to sell copycat versions of its obesity blockbuster Wegovy.

Northern Trust Corp. said it plans to remain a standalone company following a report that Bank of New York Mellon Corp. approached it about a possible merger.

Meta Platforms Inc.’s WhatsApp messaging platform has been added to a list of apps banned from government-issued devices for congressional staffers in the US House of Representatives, a move driven by concerns about the app’s data security.

Ford Motor Co. intensified its campaign to preserve clean energy manufacturing subsidies Monday, warning jobs at its electric-vehicle battery plant in southwestern Michigan could be at risk if Republicans in Congress pare back tax credits in President Donald Trump’s multi-trillion dollar economic package.

Fiserv Inc. is lauching its own stablecoin and joining with both traditional and crypto payments firms PayPal Holdings Inc. and Circle Internet Group Inc. to develop products for financial institutions and merchants within the banking technology provider’s ecosystem.

Residential real estate brokerage Compass Inc. sued Zillow Group Inc., alleging that the home-search website is using “anticompetitive tactics” with its plan to restrict certain listings.

Spanish drugmaker Grifols SA paid a higher price to buy blood plasma from an entity linked to its controlling family than from third-party suppliers, according to a regulator’s findings submitted in a court case.

Huawei Technologies Co.’s latest computer product is powered by a chip manufactured using years-old technology, suggesting US sanctions are still preventing China from developing cutting-edge semiconductor technologies.

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.7% as of 2:24 p.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 1%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.7%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.5%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.6%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index fell 0.3%

The euro rose 0.5% to $1.1576

The British pound rose 0.6% to $1.3526

The Japanese yen was little changed at 146.03 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 3.5% to $103,029.62

Ether rose 5% to $2,296.81

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.31%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined one basis point to 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 7.5% to $68.32 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.5% to $3,385.21 an ounce

