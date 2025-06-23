Stocks Rise as Oil Fades and Fed Bets Sink Yields: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Wall Street kicked off the week with gains in stocks as oil fell on easing fears that the Middle East conflict would trigger a broader economic fallout. Treasury yields dropped after Federal Reserve Governor Michelle Bowman signaled support for a potential rate cut as soon as July.

The S&P 500 halted a three-day slide. West Texas Intermediate slid about 1% to trade near $73 a barrel after surging as much as 6.2%. President Donald Trump warned against rising oil prices, urging the Department of Energy to facilitate more drilling “now.” Despite the uncertain inflation outlook, money markets boosted bets on policy easing this year. The dollar erased its advance.

Years of buy-the-dip conditioning have trained investors to discount geopolitical shocks unless they hit large supply chains or trigger a fiscal or monetary response. With the economy holding up and no visible disruption to shipping routes as yet, investors appear to be fading the headline risk in the latest test for Wall Street in a year shaped by cross-border agitation.

“Despite ominous headlines, we are not seeing an increase in oil prices or geopolitical tensions in the markets as fears of the conflict spreading remain low,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report. “Unless investors fear the conflict will spread and engulf the entire region and dramatically reduce oil supplies, then rising geopolitical tensions won’t be a material negative on this market.”

Israel ratcheted up attacks on Iran while Tehran vowed to retaliate against US strikes on its nuclear facilities.

The Middle East accounts for about a third of global crude production, but there haven’t yet been any signs of disruption to physical oil flows, including for cargoes going through the Strait of Hormuz chokepoint. Since Israel’s attacks began, there have been signs that Iranian oil shipments out of the Gulf have risen rather than declined.

While a closure of the Strait of Hormuz by Iran would be the biggest upside risk to oil, investors should lean against overshoots in crude prices, according to Elias Haddad at Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

“First, Iran relies heavily on this passageway for its own exports. Closing it is unlikely as it would cripple its own economy. Second, the US and allies maintain strong naval presence in the region. Blocking the strait could trigger more severe military repercussions against Iran,” he said.

US strikes on Iran’s nuclear facilities are dominating headlines, but selloffs caused by geopolitical events tend to be brief, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.

“History suggests most geopolitically-led selloffs are short-lived/modest,” strategists led by Michael Wilson wrote in a note on Monday. “Oil prices will determine whether volatility persists.”

According to the Morgan Stanley team, prior geopolitical risk events have led to some volatility for equities in the short term, but one, three and 12 months after the events, the S&P 500 has been up 2%, 3%, and 9%, on average, respectively.

Bond investors watching the latest geopolitical developments are on alert for hints on when the Fed will deliver the two 2025 rate cuts officials projected at their latest policy meeting.

Traders have been pricing in a solid chance that officials deliver a quarter-point reduction at their September meeting. Speeches by Fed officials and a reading of the central bank’s preferred gauge of inflation may help them hone the timing further.

Bowman said she would support lowering interest rates as soon as July and that, in her view, risks to the labor market could rise, while inflation appears to be on a sustained path toward the Fed’s 2% objective.

Her remarks echoed those from Fed Governor Christopher Waller, who said Friday that the central bank can lower interest rates as soon as next month, reiterating his view that the inflation hit from tariffs is likely to be short-lived.

Corporate Highlights:

Tesla Inc. rolled out its long-promised driverless taxi service to a handful of riders Sunday, a modest debut for what Elon Musk sees as a transformative new business line.

Novo Nordisk A/S scrapped a partnership with Hims & Hers Health Inc., saying the US company is using “deceptive marketing” to sell copycat versions of its obesity blockbuster Wegovy.

Bank of New York Mellon Corp. approached Northern Trust Corp. last week to express interest in a possible merger in what would be a megadeal for the US financial services industry, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. was upgraded at Melius Research to buy from hold.

Fiserv Inc. is launching its own stablecoin and joining with both traditional and crypto payments firms PayPal Holdings Inc. and Circle Internet Group Inc. to develop products for financial institutions and merchants within the banking technology provider’s ecosystem.

Residential real estate brokerage Compass Inc. sued Zillow Group Inc., alleging that the home-search website is using “anticompetitive tactics” with its plan to restrict certain listings.

Huawei Technologies Co.’s latest computer product is powered by a chip manufactured using years-old technology, suggesting US sanctions are still preventing China from developing cutting-edge semiconductor technologies.

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.5% as of 11:20 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.3%

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 0.2%

The MSCI World Index rose 0.4%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.7%

The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro rose 0.2% to $1.1545

The British pound rose 0.4% to $1.3500

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 146.39 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 2.5% to $102,026.26

Ether rose 4.5% to $2,287.28

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined six basis points to 4.31%

Germany’s 10-year yield was little changed at 2.51%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined four basis points to 4.49%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 1% to $73.09 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.6% to $3,387.65 an ounce

