Stocks Rise as Tariff Ruling Fuels Risk Appetite: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Risk assets posted widespread gains on Thursday after a US court blocked the bulk of President Donald Trump’s import tariffs, measures that had weighed heavily on the outlook for the global economy.

Futures contracts for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 rose 1.4% and 1.8%, respectively, as Nvidia Corp.’s upbeat earnings also lifted sentiment. European and Asian stocks advanced. The dollar traded at its highest level in a week against a basket of currencies.

The ruling by the US trade court signaled the latest chapter for markets that have swung wildly since Trump announced his so-called reciprocal levies in a sweeping executive order at the start of April. In the weeks since, trillions of dollars in market value have been lost and regained amid a flurry of delays, policy reversals and shifting signals over potential trade agreements.

“If the court ruling holds and tariffs are blocked, brace for a global risk rally across major indices, the US dollar and commodities on improved global growth expectations,” said Ipek Ozkardeskaya, an analyst at Swissquote Bank.

Some investors expressed caution that the Trump administration would find alternative avenues to maintain its policies. The final decision in the high-stakes case may ultimately rest with higher courts, including the US Supreme Court.

“This might be considered a body blow, but it’s not the final rendering,” Timothy Moe, the chief equity strategist for Asia Pacific at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., told Bloomberg TV. “Specifically, there are a number of other substitute acts that Trump administration could employ to maintain tariffs.”

A panel of three judges at the US Court of International Trade in Manhattan issued a unanimous ruling Wednesday, which sided with Democratic-led states and small businesses that accused Trump of wrongfully invoking an emergency law to justify the bulk of his levies.

The court gave the administration 10 days to “effectuate” its order, but didn’t provide any specific directions it must take to unwind the tariffs. The order applies to Trump’s global flat tariff, elevated rates on China and others, and his fentanyl-related tariffs on China, Canada and Mexico.

Other tariffs imposed under different powers, like so-called Section 232 and Section 301 levies, are unaffected, and include the tariffs on steel, aluminum and automobiles.

“More details are needed,” said Rodrigo Catril, a strategist at National Australia Bank Ltd. in Sydney. “The best guess at this stage is that the administration has enough powers to bypass the ruling and implement tariffs on several grounds.”

The greenback strengthened as much as 0.4% Thursday. The dollar index has tumbled more than 7% since a February high as the trade war badly hurt sentiment on US assets and fueled a re-think on the world’s reliance on the US currency.

“The dollar has been sold heavily on the tariffs, so it makes sense we’re seeing the opposite happen now, as the trade outlook becomes more positive at the margin,” said Mingze Wu, currency trader at StoneX Financial Pte in Singapore.

Meanwhile, Nvidia Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang soothed investor fears about a China slowdown by delivering a solid sales forecast, saying that the AI computing market is still poised for “exponential growth.”

“This was a robust quarter with very positive commentary around demand despite the China issue,” wrote Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives. “It shows the AI revolution is heading into its next gear of growth despite the Trump tariff war playing out.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.4% as of 8:16 a.m. London time

S&P 500 futures rose 1.4%

Nasdaq 100 futures rose 1.8%

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 0.8%

The MSCI Emerging Markets Index rose 0.5%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro fell 0.2% to $1.1274

The Japanese yen fell 0.4% to 145.42 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1908 per dollar

The British pound was little changed at $1.3461

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 0.6% to $108,012.93

Ether rose 3.5% to $2,728.13

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 4.52%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.58%

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced two basis points to 4.74%

Commodities

Brent crude rose 1.8% to $66.06 a barrel

Spot gold fell 0.2% to $3,281.49 an ounce

