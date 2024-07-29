Stocks Rise in Fed Countdown as Earnings Roll In: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Stocks rose ahead of major central bank decisions, key economic data and earnings from four megacaps worth nearly $10 trillion.

Following a big rotation that drove the Nasdaq 100 to the brink of a correction, the tech-heavy benchmark climbed on Monday. Results from Microsoft Corp., Meta Platforms Inc., Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. will be key after underwhelming start of the megacap reporting season. Federal Reserve officials are on the verge of lowering borrowing costs within months, a move Jerome Powell may signal Wednesday as the risks grow of imperiling a solid but moderating job market.

“The Fed and tech earnings will have the spotlight for the week,” said Paul Nolte at Murphy & Sylvest Wealth Management. “The future direction of interest rates should be clearer after the press conference. Big tech can answer whether investor’s expectations for still high growth rates is warranted.”

The S&P 500 rose to around 5,470. The Nasdaq 100 added 0.6%. A Bloomberg gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps gained 1.4%. The Russell 2000 of smaller firms was little changed. Tesla Inc. jumped 5% after a bullish Morgan Stanley call. McDonald’s Corp. gained as analysts said US comparable sales performance were “better than feared.”

Treasury 10-year yields declined two basis points to 4.17%. Bitcoin climbed after Donald Trump expanded his pro-crypto agenda. Elsewhere, rate decisions in Japan and the UK will also be closely watched this week — the former for a hike, the latter for a cut.

Companies in the S&P 500 that beat Wall Street estimates on sales and earnings outperformed the US stock benchmark by 2.4 percentage points the subsequent day, the strongest since the fourth quarter of 2018, according to Bank of America Corp.’s Savita Subramanian. On the flipside, investors are punishing companies that missed earnings estimates less.

“This suggests that recent themes driving surprises may be less crowded as themes beyond AI emerge,” the strategist wrote.

To Morgan Stanley’s Michael Wilson, a dimmer outlook for US corporate earnings is likely to hurt stocks that are tied to the economy, as investors worry about the impact of falling inflation on pricing power.

The strategist — who was among the biggest bearish voices on US stocks last year — said that a gauge that measures profit upgrades versus downgrades has turned weaker, as is typical for this time of the year. That’s being driven primarily by so-called cyclical sectors.

RBC Capital Markets strategist Lori Calvasina also said trends in earnings revisions don’t yet support a further rotation in market leadership.

Corporate Highlights:

Apple Inc.’s upcoming artificial intelligence features will arrive later than anticipated, missing the initial launch of its upcoming iPhone and iPad software overhauls but giving the company more time to fix bugs.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc plunged to an 11-year low on Monday after a verdict against Abbott Laboratories intensified concerns over infant formula lawsuits faced by both companies.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. unveiled a plan to earn more service fees from merchants.

Key events this week:

Eurozone economic confidence, GDP, consumer confidence, Tuesday

US JOLTS job openings, consumer confidence, Tuesday

Microsoft earnings, Tuesday

China manufacturing PMI, non-manufacturing PMI, Wednesday

Eurozone CPI, Wednesday

Bank of Japan policy decision, Wednesday

US ADP employment change, Wednesday

Fed rate decision, Wednesday

Meta Platforms earnings, Wednesday

China Caixin manufacturing PMI, Thursday

Eurozone S&P Global Eurozone Manufacturing PMI, unemployment, Thursday

US initial jobless claims, ISM Manufacturing, Thursday

Amazon, Apple earnings, Thursday

Bank of England rate decision, Thursday

US employment, factory orders, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.2% as of 10:18 a.m. New York time

The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.6%

The Dow Jones Industrial Average was little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 was little changed

The MSCI World Index rose 0.2%

Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 1.4%

The Russell 2000 Index was little changed

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.3%

The euro fell 0.4% to $1.0812

The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.2834

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 154.09 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin rose 1.3% to $68,857.82

Ether rose 2.2% to $3,329.68

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined two basis points to 4.17%

Germany’s 10-year yield declined five basis points to 2.36%

Britain’s 10-year yield declined six basis points to 4.04%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.4% to $76.87 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.1% to $2,390.58 an ounce

